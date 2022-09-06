More student spaces open at Chilliwack schools

CANADA, September 6 - More than 1,000 students will move into new school spaces this September as the new Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary-Middle school opens and a major expansion at Vedder Elementary is now complete.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This September, students across B.C. are heading back to new and improved schools. We’re proud of the work we’ve done to provide students with better places to learn, and we will continue to work closely with school boards to make investments that give students the best educational experience possible.”

Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary-Middle school, which serves families on the south side of Chilliwack, is a 930-seat facility for students from kindergarten to Grade 8. The school also includes a Neighbourhood Learning Centre that will feature before-and-after-school child care spaces, giving some families one convenient dropoff and pickup location for their children.

At Vedder Elementary, 10 classrooms have been added to the school in addition to two multipurpose spaces, additional washrooms and parking spaces. The expansion adds capacity for 240 more students at the school.

“Chilliwack is a growing community that is an attractive place to raise a family,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Our government acted fast to invest in new and expanded schools to meet the needs of people in Chilliwack, and now we’re seeing the results. I’m so excited to see more students learning in vibrant and modern classrooms in schools throughout our community.”

These projects were funded by $65.9 million from the Province with $5.5 million from the Chilliwack School District. The completion of the schools builds on the growing list of finished projects in the community, including Imagine High Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary school that opened in September 2021 and is home to nearly 600 students.

“The Chilliwack Board of Education has been united in our effort to petition the provincial government for capital funding. Today’s announcement, along with the completion of Imagine High and other major school additions, is a result of that work and a testament to the provincial government for following through on their promise to deliver new instructional spaces to Chilliwack,” said Jared Mumford, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education. “The Chilliwack Board of Education wants to thank all our staff for their hard work and creativity in visioning these important projects and seeing them through to fruition. Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt is an amazing facility that will provide a much-needed educational hub in an area that continues to see significant growth and development.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3 billion for new and improved schools as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding almost 20,000 new student spaces and 32,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.