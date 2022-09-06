Award-Winning Şımart Technology Has Developed Products with Combined Hardware and Software Ecosystem
Turkish company designs technologically innovative products that solve problems for people around the worldANKARA, TURKEY, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simart Technology, which bills itself as the world’s first Internet of Things (IoT) company that manufactures products with a combined hardware and software ecosystem, today announced it has developed a number of household products with value-added technologies.
The Turkish startup’s most popular item is its Katya Robot Vacuum Cleaner, which, among its many features, provides five hours of non-stop cleaning time. When it runs out of power while cleaning, the smart robot sweeper returns to its charging dock to power up. Once charged, it will automatically go to where it left off and resume cleaning.
The Katya robot can work without a Wi-Fi connection.
Additionally, the Katya Robot Vacuum Cleaner recently won a silver A' Design Award, an international, juried design accolade established to recognize and promote good designs worldwide, in the Home Appliances Design category.
Simart founder Mehmet Turker said his goal is to become the first manufacturer in the IoT sector that produces and designs by taking the needs and necessities of the Turkish household structure into consideration. In doing so, he said, he can contribute to the Turkish economy by exporting Simart products.
Simart products include smart home systems, security systems, healthy lifestyle systems and sporting goods, in addition to the robot cleaner.
Among its innovations is a Simart smart bulb that can be adjusted to any color, controlled remotely and used with other Sımart smart devices. The bulb also saves up to 65 percent more electricity than normal bulbs.
The Simart Smart Scale has many more functions than a normal scale. It shows a user’s weight and has a health assistant that opens the doors to a healthy life by measuring data, such as body fat, muscle mass, bone density, total body water, metabolic rate, visceral body fat and calorie measurement.
The Simart Smart Skipping Rope helps users lose weight by controlling data via a mobile application with Wi-Fi connection. Its features include the ability to keep track of calories burned, an opportunity to compete with friends and three different jump modes.
Simart has three security devices, a motion detector, a door and window sensor and a smart water leak detector.
Turker said he wants to design and provide technologically innovative IoT-focused products and solutions that solve problems for people around the world.
“We are aware of the fact that there are thousands of products in the IoT sector that have already been developed or soon will be. We are working indefatigably to make a contribution by developing value-added technologies.”
For more information about Simart Technology and its products, or to place an order, visit simart.me.
About Simart Technology
Simart Technology is a dynamic startup company offering innovative products and alternative solutions in the IoT sector. With our equipped Ar-Ge team, we develop quality and practical products suited to the Turkish household structure. The technology products we have developed are completely manufactured within the company in our local and national factory. We then deliver them to our valued customers at competitive prices.
