David Heath Joins Alliant Insurance Services

Power & energy industry expert strengthens Alliant offerings

David Heath has joined Alliant Insurance Services as a Senior Vice President, Alliant Power, one of the 13 Alliant industry-dedicated verticals. Heath will lead the creation and execution of risk management strategy for clients across the power and energy industries.

"David has worked with clients in every part of the energy industry during his distinguished career," said Robert Bothwell, Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Alliant Power. "His experience allows him to examine complex problems and find elegant solutions that can make a real impact. We are thrilled to have him as a resource for our clients."

Prior to Alliant, Heath worked for a leading broker for over 35 years. There, he fulfilled multiple leadership roles and represented clients driving advisory, strategy, and execution deploying traditional, alternative, and contractual risk transfer mechanisms. Heath has had the privilege of representing a broad range of clients from some of the world's largest and widely known publicly traded companies to regional cooperatives and smaller privately held firms. Having operated in multiple geographies across the full energy spectrum, his experience allows him to bring creative structures and solutions to suit individual client needs.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation's leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay

