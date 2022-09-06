Registration is now open for Sephora's 2023 Accelerate Brand Incubator Program

Sephora announces new program features available to participating brands

Today, Sephora is excited to announce applications are open for its 2023 Accelerate program. Now through September 26th, beauty founders are invited to apply to participate in the brand's well-known brand incubator program.

The Sephora Accelerate program is dedicated to building a community of innovative, inspirational brand founders in the beauty space, and creates a foundation, network, and ecosystem for brands to launch and thrive. This year, Sephora will continue to focus the program on BIPOC-founded and owned brands as part of its commitment to increasing BIPOC representation in its product assortment.

Sephora's Accelerate program features a 360-degree, six-month curriculum with mentorship, merchandising support, grants, and investor connections to all participants, with the opportunity to launch at Sephora upon completion.

In addition to the support the founders received over the last two years in the form of merchant sponsorship and partners both internal and external, the 2023 Accelerate class will also be offered an advisory team inclusive of a financial and investment expert, a legacy industry partner, and a current brand founder from within the Sephora portfolio of brands.

"We know that many deserving brands face challenges when beginning their retail journeys," said Priya Venkatesh, SVP, Global Merchandising. "At Sephora, we want to eliminate those barriers, and help create an opportunity for new and exciting brands to thrive in the beauty space. We look forward to welcoming the class of 2023 founders into our Accelerate family and providing even more mentorship and support to this year's upcoming cohort."

Through the additional dedicated support being offered as part of this year's Accelerate program, Sephora hopes to further foster a community within its Accelerate network among founders from all graduating classes old and new.

Similar to past Accelerate programs, Sephora Accelerate 2023 will take place from January through June, digitally, with two in-person events: orientation and graduation.

