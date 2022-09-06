Submit Release
FlashGrid Has Achieved The 'AWS Outposts Ready' Designation

Mission-critical database infrastructure vendor expands the availability of its offering to AWS Outposts customers.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlashGrid Inc., provider of database infrastructure products for the cloud, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Ready designation, part of the AWS Service Ready Program. This designation recognizes that FlashGrid for Oracle RAC on AWS has demonstrated successful integration with AWS Outposts deployments. AWS Outposts is a fully managed service that extends AWS infrastructure, AWS services, APIs, and tools to virtually any datacenter, co-location space, or on-premises facility for a truly consistent hybrid experience.

Achieving the AWS Outposts Ready designation differentiates FlashGrid as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product fully tested on AWS Outposts. AWS Outposts Ready products are generally available and supported for AWS customers, with clear deployment documentation for AWS Outposts. AWS Service Ready Partners have demonstrated success building products integrated with AWS services, helping AWS customers evaluate and use their technology productively, at scale and varying levels of complexity.

"The fact that FlashGrid Cluster for Oracle RAC has been verified by AWS for compatibility with Outposts has opened the doors to major customers in the banking, automotive, government, and other sectors where security and data governance requires running native AWS services on premises," said Art Danielov, CEO FlashGrid.

To support the seamless integration and deployment of AWS Outposts ready solutions, AWS established the AWS Outposts Ready Program to help customers identify products integrated with AWS Outposts and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of products that are integrated with AWS Outpost deployments.

About FlashGrid

FlashGrid makes database infrastructure simple, fast, and highly available. FlashGrid engineered cloud systems and Storage Fabric software enable organizations to keep full control of their backend databases while achieving the best performance and uptime SLA, whether it is in a public cloud, a private cloud, or on premises. FlashGrid engineered cloud systems are available through the AWS Marketplace. For more information, please see http://www.flashgrid.io

Media Contact:
Miguel Marshall
info@flashgrid.io
+1-650-641-2421

Media Contact

Miguel Marshall, FlashGrid Inc., 1 650-641-2421, info@flashgrid.io

