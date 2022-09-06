Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report - Size, Growth & Share at a CAGR of around 38.3% by 2028, Forcaste & Analysis By ZMR
The global liquid biopsy market is expected to generate approximately USD 12,062 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 38.3% between 2019 and 2025.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Will Reach 12,062 Million & CAGR 38.3% by 2028 Forecast: ZMR Report”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global liquid biopsy market was valued at around USD 1,244 million in 2018 and is expected to generate approximately USD 12,062 million by 2025, at a CAGR of slightly above 38.3% between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
Market Overview
A biopsy is a tissue or cell sample taken from any part of the human body, which is sent to the lab for examining various disease types. A liquid biopsy is an advanced form of treatment procedure for cancer, wherein bodily fluids like blood or urine are collected for disease detection. A liquid biopsy helps in planning a treatment regime along with finding out effective treatment options for the patients. The global liquid biopsy market growth can be attributed to the increasing incidences of cancer, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and personalized medicine, and rising healthcare expenditure.
Browse through 105 Tables & 48 Figures spread over 130 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Size, Share, Industry Growth, Segments, Applications, Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2025”.
Get a free sample in PDF form at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/global-liquid-biopsy-market
Market Segmentation
The global liquid biopsy market is fragmented on the basis of the target analyte, analytical, cancer type, sample, and end-user. The target analyte segment includes circulating tumor cells, circulating tumor DNA, exosomes, nucleosomes, and other biomarkers. The analytical segment includes molecular, proteomic, and histology/imaging. The molecular analytic segment holds the largest market share due to the increasing number of liquid biopsies on cancer patients. By cancer type, the market includes breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, brain cancer, and others. Colorectal and prostate cancers held the largest market shares in 2018 due to the high incidences among the Asia Pacific population. The sample segment includes urine, blood, and others. The blood segment holds the largest share as it is the most commonly used sample extract by most of doctors and specialist physicians for oncology examinations. The end-user segment includes hospitals, research laboratories, academia, and research centers.
Regional Analysis
North America and Europe are considered to be the foremost regions for the liquid biopsy market in terms of revenue, due to the increasing R&D expenditure, clarity in the regulatory process, growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and high expenditure related to healthcare. North America dominated the global liquid biopsy market with around 40% market share in 2018. In 2017, over 1.7 million new cases of cancer were detected in North America alone, according to the America Cancer Society (ACS). In Europe, Germany, UK, and France are among the leading revenue markets for liquid biopsy in the future, owing to sound healthcare systems and rising cancer cases.
The liquid biopsy market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to show the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the rising cancer incidences, growing aging population, increasing privatization and deregulation within the healthcare sector, and provisional financing of health services across the region. Japan, Singapore, Australia, and the Republic of Korea remain key regional investors for liquid biopsy. Additionally, the global market will witness significant demand from developing economies like India and China. Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Thailand are the long-term investment destinations for this global regional market.
Latin America is likely to witness significant growth liquid biopsy market in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing number of chronic diseasthe es, aging population, and government initiatives to spread awareness programs on disease and infections among the population. Through ALADDiV, Latin American countries are looking forward to spearheading research within in-vitro diagnostics products. Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru are the key countries for the Latin American liquid biopsy market.
Browse the full “Liquid Biopsy Market by Target Analyte (Circulating Tumor Cells (Ctcs), Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA), Exosomes, Nucleosomes, and Other Biomarkers), by Analytical (Molecular, Proteomic, and Histology/Imaging), by Application (Routine Screening, Patient Work-Up, Early-Stage Disease, and Late-Stage/Metastatic Disease), by Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Brain Cancer, and Others), by Sample (Blood, Urine, and Others), and by End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Academia, and Research Centers): Global Industry Perspective Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/global-liquid-biopsy-market
Download Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/global-liquid-biopsy-market
Some major players in the global liquid biopsy market include
- Biocept
- Cynvenio
- NeoGenomics Laboratories
- Qiagen
- Trovagene
- RainDance Technologies
- Guardant Health
- Exosome Diagnostics
- SAGA Diagnostics AB
- Circulogene Theranostics
- Inivata
- Agena Bioscience
- Admeria Health Personal Genome Diagnostics
- Adaptive Biotechnologies.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Application Analysis
Routine Screening
Patient Work Up
Early-Stage Disease
Late Stage/Metastatic Disease
Request a customized copy of the report HERE
Regional analysis includes
North America (U.S., Canada)
Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)
Western Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX)
Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, Rest Of Eastern Europe)
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
1) Which key factors will influence Global Liquid Biopsy Market growth over 2022-2028?
2) What will be the value of the Global Liquid Biopsy Market during 2022-2028?
3)Which region will contribute notably towards the Global Liquid Biopsy Market value?
Related Press Release:
https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/14/1823783/0/en/Global-Liquid-Biopsy-Market-Will-Reach-USD-12-062-Million-By-2025-Zion-Market-Research.html
Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/pharmacovigilance-drug-safety-software-market
Gynecological Drugs Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gynecological-drugs-market
Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/589550127/global-cryo-electron-microscopy-market-forecast-to-cross-usd-598-million-by-2025-zmr
Blog: http://zmrblog.com
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other