Global Diuretics Market Growth Trajectory

Diuretics Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Diuretics Market Report by The Business Research Company covers diuretics market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Diuretics Global Market Report 2022”, the diuretics market is expected to grow from $0.60 billion in 2021 to $0.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s diuretics market research the market is expected to reach $0.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%. The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market.

Key Trends In The Diuretics Market

A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability. Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvent to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nano emulsion (dispersion that consist of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system. Pharmacokinetics (study of how organism affects drug) data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability.

Overview Of The Diuretics Market

The diuretic drugs market consists of sales of diuretic drugs and related services. Diuretic drugs help increase the flow of urine by reducing concentration of sodium and chloride in the body. Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, indapamide.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Osmotic Diuretics, Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors, Loop Diuretics, Thiazides and Thiazide-Like Diuretics, Aldosterone Antagonists

By Application: Hypertension, Glaucoma, Heart Failure, Kidney Stones

By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies

By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Oral

By Geography: The global diuretics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline, Roche, Aton Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Diuretics Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of diuretics industry. The market report analyzes diuretics global market size, diuretics market growth drivers, diuretics market segments, diuretics market major players, diuretics global market growth across geographies, and diuretics market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

