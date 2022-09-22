Dry Eye Medication Global Market Estimated To Grow At 11% Rate

Dry Eye Medication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dry Eye Medication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Dry Eye Medication Global Market Report 2022”, the dry eye medication market is expected to grow from $7.63 billion in 2021 to $8.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth in the dry eye medication market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s dry eye medication market research the market size is expected to reach $13.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%. The increased number of cases for dry eye disease results in an increased demand for its treatment.

Key Trends In The Dry Eye Medication Market

Treatment for dry eye disease improved with the incorporation of modern techniques that helped invent advanced hyaluronic acid-based lubricants and lipid emulsions. This technology replaces artificial tears that include isotonic sodium chloride and provides long-lasting lubrication on the surface of the eye.

Overview Of The Dry Eye Medication Market

The dry eye medication market consists of sales of dry eye medications (drugs) to reduce eyelid inflammation, redness, cornea inflammation, and tear-stimulating drugs.

• By Type: Aqueous Dry Eye Syndrome, Evaporative Dry Eye Syndrome

• By End-User: Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Product Type: Liquid Drops, Gel, Liquid Wipes, Eye Ointment

• By Geography: The global dry eye medication market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Novartis, Allergan, Otsuka, Santen Pharmaceutical, Auven Therapeutics, Akorn, Valent Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson Vision, Alcon and Bausch & Lomb.

