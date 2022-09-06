Palm Oil Market to reach $92 billion by 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 7.2% Global Forecast 2016 and 2021
This Palm Oil Market Industry Report is based on Industry Update, Companies Size, Share, Overview, Price Analysis, Global Demand, and Trends within the Forecast period as well as Future and Past Data”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Palm Oil Market Report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on volume (million tons) and revenue (USD billion). The report includes drivers and restraints for the palm oil market with the impact they have on the demand within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study includes the study of new opportunities offered in the palm oil market on a global level.
In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the palm oil market, we have included a detailed segmentation of palm oil. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model and value chain for the palm oil market has also been included in the study. The report covers a market attractiveness analysis for palm oil segments. Product segments and application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness in the market.
The palm oil report provides a profound view on the market by segmenting the market based on derivative into crude palm oil, palm kernel oil, palm kernel cake, and others. Edible oil, cosmetics, biodiesel, lubricants, surfactants and other are the application segment of the palm oil market. All the derivative and application segments have been analyzed based on current and future trends. The palm oil market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. The regional segmentation includes the present and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This market segmentation incorporates demand for palm oil based on individual applications in all the regions.
The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Cargill Inc., United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited, Wilmar International Limited, Sime Darby, Golden Agri Resources Limited, Godrej Agrovet Limited, PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk, IOI Corp., London Sumatra, Kulim BHD, Musim Mas Group, Alami Group, and ADM.
Palm oil is recommended for treating high blood pressure, cyanide poisoning, malaria, and high cholesterol. The mainstream palm oil manufacturers are from Asia, Africa, and South America. These regions have favorable atmospheric conditions like warm temperatures, appropriate sunlight, and plenty of rain needed for the strong growth of plants resulting in maximized crop production. Several factors counting improving lifestyle, developing financial conditions, and change in intake behaviors in the developing nations have strengthened the global palm oil market. The increasing vegetable oil requirement as a raw material in biodiesel production is driving the global palm oil market. In addition, strict regulations on trans-fat foodstuffs across the U.S. and Europe have resulted in a major change in the use of soybean oil to palm oil. This alteration has helped in boosting the global palm oil market across the mentioned regions.
Moreover, the low cost of palm oil compared to the other vegetable oils has boosted the palm oil market growth in the estimated period. Furthermore, rising market penetration by the majority of oil-producing countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand might hint the novel prospect in the palm oil market in the upcoming period.
On the basis of the application, the palm oil market is categorized into biodiesel, lubricants, edible oil, cosmetics, surfactants, and other applications. The edible oil segment in the global palm oil market is projected to report robust growth for the estimated period owing to health issues concerning trans-fat intake.
In 2015, the palm oil market for the Asia Pacific had shown the greatest domination because of the overall increased palm oil requirement and it was accounted for the major share of the global palm oil market. The region witnessed largely increased production in the recent years driven by the rise in the cumulative land area of palm oil plantation, increasing palm oil yield, and towering investments in activities related to the research and development. At present, Indonesia and Malaysia palm oil market are showing a promising domination in the global palm oil production scenario. These countries are also said to be the key global exporters that cover a huge part of the global palm oil market business.
Segmentation By Region
North America: The U.S, Canada
Europe: France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa: GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
