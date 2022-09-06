TheraBox Now Offering Gift Boxes for Corporate Events

TheraBox, the unique way to inspire happier lives with joy-boosting activities and thoughtful wellness products, is a perfect corporate gift.

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheraBox, the unique and popular monthly self-care subscription concept, focused on inspiring happier lives, is now ‘going to the office.’

“The idea is fresh and positive,” said the innovative Ting Jiang, CEO and founder of TheraBox. “At TheraBox, we believe self-care = self-love. I have always had a passion for the amazing mechanics of the brain, and our ability to change it. Neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to continually reorganize itself every single day, by forming new neural connections throughout life. It allows people to literally change the brain and create a happier life, based on actions and thoughts.”

The TheraBox mission is solid and focused: to inspire happier lives through practical joy-boosting activities and thoughtful products to achieve a purposeful and inspirational life. Each TheraBox, contains a happiness-boosting activity (inspired by research in mindfulness, psychology, and neuroscience to rewire the brain for more joy and positivity) and eight natural, organic and feel-good wellness products like aromatherapy, clean beauty, skincare. For as little as $34.99, members receive the 8 full size wellness products, worth up to $195+. A different TheraBox is sent, each month.

Usually, TheraBox members receive their monthly delivery, at home. But Jiang was convinced that TheraBox would be popular as gift boxes for corporate events. “It’s a natural fit,” she explained. “Therabox makes a fun gift for the office and is a wonderful treat for any event! What a more unique gift for corporate events, retreats, recognition award events, than the personalized gift of self-care and relaxation? A TheraBox! At work.

“Originally, TheraBox was created as the ultimate self-care box, to keep those happy neurons firing and make self-care a little easier and more accessible for today’s busy people. TheraBox as a corporate gift is a natural!” she added. “It is a special way to show team members that the company cares about their wellbeing.”

About TheraBox

