Veneers Clinic Turkey creates 14 ZIRCONIUM Veneers package for international patients with exclusive facilities.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istanbul, Turkey, September 6, 2022 - Veneers Clinic Turkey announces Dental Veneers Holiday Packages with additional facilities. The 14 ZIRCONIUM Veneers package is affordable mostly than other countries including the UK. The patients have a chance to explore ancient and fascinating country of Turkey and get dental works done.

The principal dentist commented, “Turkey is becoming the destination of choice for patients from all over the world because of its affordability. We comply with all required standards of treatments that can save our patients 80% compared to other countries, including the UK. To make it even more affordable, we have decided to give special discounts on our Dental Veneers Holiday Packages. Patients can enjoy a trip to Turkey as well as having their teeth done.

The comfort of the patients is our top priority; and for that reason we arrange each package individually. We have a patient coordinator to guide each person through the entire procedure from their arrival. We arrange accommodation at a 5* hotel and VIP transfers to and from the airport, clinic and hotel.”

During the appointment, dentists will carry out tartar removal if required, and a dental exam using Panoramic X-rays for Digital Smile Design. They will provide Zirconium veneers for smile restoration and patients will be able to interact with our dentists easily, as all of them are English speaking. You can make free online consultation from the comfort of your home to make your initial appointment and to make arrangements to travel to Turkey.

Patients will be able to indulge in the culture of Turkey enjoying the local Turkish cuisine or relax on the pristine beaches of the Mediterranean Sea.



About the company

Veneers Clinic Turkey is a leading dental centre in Turkey. The clinic offers dental tourism to international patients, mainly from the UK. Dental veneers are used for correcting discoloured, worn-out, chipped, cracked and gapped teeth. Patients will be treated with the highest-quality and most durable veneer materials from international reputed brands. The dental team makes use of computer-aided design equipment, CAD-CAM and CEREC technology.



Company Name- Veneers Clinic Turkey

Address- Yıldız, Yıldız Cd. 34353 Beşiktaş İstanbul Turkey

Contact Number- UK- 020 34758189/ WhatsApp- 905545684694

Getting Veneers in Turkey (All-inclusive Veneers Holiday Package) - Veneers Clinic Turkey