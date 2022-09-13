John Moussan, CEO, Great White Media, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
John Moussan, CEO of Great White Media, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
John Moussan & Great White Media are experts at helping their customers capitalize on their marketing. An insightful interview from a thought leader in the space!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews John Moussan, CEO of Great White Media for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. John Moussan joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Great White Media
Add $500,000+ in 12 Months To Your Ecommerce DTC Brand Without Spending More Money on Ads or Being at The Mercy of Social Media. Guaranteed!
Over the last 12 months we’ve added millions of dollars to multiple eCommerce DTC brands using email marketing (specifically Klaviyo) - helping them add more revenue, increase LTV and connect with more people... accelerating their growth to new heights they didn't think was possible!
If you’re the business owner, CEO or marketing manager of an eCommerce DTC brand making $40,000+ per month AND...
You don’t have email (or SMS) marketing setup…
You have an email account and can’t seem to generate an extra 20-30% of revenue…
You can’t find the time or don’t have the skills to manage your email account…
You’re tired of relying on unpredictable sales from social media and ad platforms…
You’ve been burned by agencies or found freelancers not reliable…
John Moussan joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, John Moussan discusses the newest offerings of Great White Media, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. John Moussan joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with John Moussan was amazing. The success of Great White Media is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have John Moussan on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Great White Media. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like John Moussan who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like John Moussan”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
