New Study Found That Strength Training Helps College Students Increase Their G.P.A.
Bulk Supplements Direct reports on the study and gives tips on how college students can live a healthier life on campus.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulk Supplements Direct is taking a look at the latest study which finds that the more times a week a college student trains with weights, the better their grades are.
These results are being released as college students across the U.S. are coming back to in-person classes and worrying about grades is once again a daily burden.
According to the researchers from the University of Texas-Austin who published their findings in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, they found the students who trained more often, were more likely to average an A-grade in their classes. Students who averaged a B trained more often than students who did not get further than a C, D, or F.
Researchers said if good health habits don’t start during the beginning of college, they may not stick upon graduation. "Special interventions are urgently needed to promote strength exercise among university students given that student weekly strength exercise engagement was not increased at the first four years in higher education,” the researchers said.
Bulk Supplements Direct is reporting on this study and is showing the consumer how to apply it to their daily lives, including workouts for the busy college student and nutrition tips.
There are more than 560 blogs on the website which take an unbiased approach to sports, nutrition, supplement news, reviews, and updates.
The goal is to make sure the consumer can maintain and progress in their health goals.
