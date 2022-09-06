Escape the Heat Waves with Wingie.com, the leading flight booking platform.

Want to cool off in the summer? Wingie.com compiled a list of the best destinations for summer travel and offers the best deals on flight tickets.

Summer is one of the travel peaks when most people desire to get away from the heat to tropical islands and cool climates and explore new locations. There are so many places to visit, making it hard for people to decide on the perfect destination. Wingie.com presents a list of global destinations for summer travel that delivers adventure, comfort, and relaxation.

To help people plan the perfect summer vacation, Wingie.com considered weather, dining options, activities, entertainment, accommodations, and more to compile the destinations. This list helps vacationers escape the summer heat and discover new destinations with cooler weather. These locations are:

#1 Seattle, USA

Known as the ‘Emerald City’ due to the greenery surrounding it, Seattle is a city in Washington, USA, that offers the perfect getaway from the unbearable summer heat. The summer is shorter than usual, and the weathew1sr is mostly cloudy and warm. While in Seattle, summer travelers can visit the Museum of Flight, Pioneer Square, Newcastle Golf Club, and other touristic places. The city is also a hub for people who want to explore parks, lakes, Olympic mountains, and more. According to Wingie.com, this is one of the best places to experience an explosion of culture, cuisine, and incredible sites.

#2 Artvin, Turkiye

Wingie also recommends Artvin for summer travel. The city is a paradise for nature lovers who want to explore its untouched beauty. Artvin welcomes thousands of tourists annually who visit the city’s small lakes at the foot of Mencuna Waterfall and Kackar mountains, which offers a cooling breeze for the perfect summer weather. People can also visit the unique landscapes located between gigantic cliffs that offer the best locations for photography. There’s so much to see and experience in Artvin.

#3 Stockholm, Sweden

As the capital of Sweden, Stockholm offers another perfect destination for a vacation during summer. The popular flight booking marketplace Wingie shares that the city was built across 14 different islands and has a rich history, dating back more than a thousand years. There are many tourist destinations like the Stockholm Palace, Vasa Museum, as well as the fascinating cobblestone streets and medieval passages. Temperatures during summer remain cool enough, with an average of 18oC.

#4 Copenhagen, Denmark

The capital of Denmark is another ideal destination to escape the summer heat. It is a cold city for most of the year, but the summer months open up the city for tourist exploration. There are many adventures to unlock, including historical monuments, city squares, city symbols, the National Museum, and more. The urban areas are also beautifully green, especially Tivoli Gardens and other must-see places in Copenhagen.

#5 Reykjavik, Iceland

Wingie.com also recommends Reykjavik in Iceland, a populated settlement with average summer temperatures of 12oC. The small charming city doesn’t get too hot in the summer, which makes it perfect for visitors to stroll and explore the local souvenir shops and other must-see places like the National Museum. The city also offers unique and authentic Icelandic cuisine.

#6 Dublin, Northern Ireland

Dublin, the capital of Ireland, is the most visited city in the country. Summer temperatures average 17oC, which is warm and ideal for summer travel. The city’s deep-rooted history and vast green meadows welcome people to explore various destinations in the city, including the National Museum, Dublin Castle, Phoenix Park, and more.

Wingie.com compiled these destinations to make it easy for people to plan their summer vacations. Once a location is selected, it becomes easier to plan the rest of the trip.

