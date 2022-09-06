Famed Taiwan Film Director Alice Wang has new film at The Toronto Film Festival
Famed Taiwan Film Director Alice Wang has new film at The Toronto Film Festival
I hope MULAN ANGELS film franchise can bring some faith in our life, such as love toward the world. love,I truly believe that a positive energy film can change peoples lives toward brighter future."”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— ALICE WANG, Director, Mulan Angels
Alice Wang , famed Film Director and Producer from Taiwan is at the Toronto Film Festival with her new movie, MULAN ANGELS : METTEYYA RETURNS
She is a An executive producer and director for TV dramas at Sony Columbia TV Taiwan, also an experienced commercials director for Max Factor and Spirit Asia. Accumulating great practical experience in Global production and distribution such as Oscar winner movie”Dallas Buyers Club”.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063756386694 for Alice Wang.
Wang said " IP Series is one of my most important films that I created 14 yrs ago. I hope that MULAN ANGELS film franchise can bring the audience some faith in their life, such as love toward the world. as the theme of the film, love, courage, and faith, I truly believe that a positive energy film can change peoples lives toward brighter future."
This is the 4th installment of the film franchise, Wang intends to make this one in Canada and the U.S..
Mulan Angels: Metteyya Return is the 4th installment of the Mulan Angels series. There are 10 episodes (90 minutes each) scheduled to film and air on iQIYI, China's leading streaming platform. www.iq.com.
MULAN ANGELS stars Lily Lin, Gao Yun-Jue, Weng-Tung-Hsun
Mulan Angels: Treasure Map was the third installment and the first to feature American actors.
Mulan Angels: Metteyya Return will be the first installment of the series to film outside of Tawain and will feature an International Cast and crew.
Mike Tech and Tim Lowry also serve as producers on the film
Mike Wech said"The growing popularity of the Mulan Angels series gives us the perfect opportunity to expand into the United States, Canada and other International markets", says producer Mike Wech. China's rich tradition of action films has evolved to be inclusive for strong female directors and this provides a path for Alice Wang's vision of bridging Western and Asian cultures through her films.
About Mulan Angels
Twelve years ago, a group of secret special agent who is assigned to maintain world peace is called “Mulan Angels”. They were five female undercover agents. All Mulan Angels were missing at a mission accident except Pu En-Xi. Time comes to the modern day, evil forces Akachi group arised again. They use the virtual world to cover up their brutal massacre toward the vulnerable human beings. Meanwhile there is a rumor spreading says the World-Honored Metteyya, the savior of the world is predicted by the Buddhist scriptures, has returned to save the world. The second- generation Mulan Angels team Lily, Mia, Jade and Chilly are appointed to find out the proof of the return of Metteyya and co-work with Pu En-Xi to save the world.
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here