ZyDoc® to Empower Transcription Companies with Secure Enterprise Transcription Platform Services (PaaS)
Black Book™ Research ranked ZyDoc 3rd of the top 20 medical transcription vendors in 2021 from surveys of 315 hospitals and 3,744 physician practices.
ZyDoc will exit the medical transcription service business and launch its secure enterprise transcription platform-as-a-service to other transcription partners.
ZyDoc is offering offer its secure enterprise transcription platform-as-a-service to other transcription companies and exiting the medical transcription service business.”ISLANDIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to transcription industry veteran Charles Strain, VP of Sales for the new PaaS company, "For transcription companies who need a cloud-based enterprise transcription platform and want a HIPAA and CJIS compliant, full-featured platform from a true partner, TrackDoc Connect™ provides a browser-based transcription platform that is dependable and efficient. Unlike other platform companies that compete for your transcription business, ZyDoc is aligned with your needs. The platform is easy to set up and administer and will exceed your clients’ expectations.”
ZyDoc’s TrackDoc Connect platform will empower transcription companies to leverage our award-winning technologies and customizable workflow to complete transcription efficiently with measured accuracy, and fast turnaround. All audio, text and data reside encrypted on the cloud platform. This internet-based system has HIPAA-compliant security and allows transcription companies and their clients to access work from anywhere . The cloud-based integrated system requires no software installation or IT expertise and helps companies manage transcription work by simplifying operations. Clients appreciate the intuitive interface and platform reliability that is consistently ranked highly in the industry.
ZyDoc’s new transcription PaaS company will allow hospitals Medical Transcription Service Organizations (MTSOs) to power their clinical documentation solutions for hospitals, practices, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and compete against the largest transcription companies. It provides physicians with a single source, end-to-end dictation and clinical documentation workflow and storage solution with section level EHR integration. Users dictate with smartphones, digital recorders and our toll-free telephone services, or upload their telemedicine encounters to obtain transcripts. Both the doctor and typists benefit from the Integrated schedule and SIU feeds to ensure patient and encounter matches.
In addition, the platform is CJIS compliant and government ready to be hosted in the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud making it ideal for law enforcement and government focused transcription companies to meet higher security requirements or SAM listing. The platform handles large audio and video files of numerous formats needed by legal and law enforcement teams. Leverage your legal and law enforcement expertise with the TrackDoc Connect platform to win RFPs.
ZyDoc’s CEO, James M. Maisel, M.D., recipient of a Special Congressional Award commented that, “ZyDoc is proud to be transitioning from a transcription service provider to a transcription platform-as-a-service provider. We have developed TrackDoc Connect over many years and believe the platform is one of the best available in the industry and will allow expansion into other industries. In order to avoid competing with other medical transcription service companies, ZyDoc is committed to exiting the medical transcription service industry. So far, we have received significant interest from various MTSO’s who already know ZyDoc’s reputation, and we are looking forward to partnering and launching under a new name.”
For more information on TrackDoc Connect, prospective transcription companies should contact Charles Strain, VP of Sales, for a personalized demo of the platform. (charles.strain@sttp.cloud or 1-800-546-5633.
