Peacebuilders Propose a Worldwide Peace Treaty
Commemorating the U.N. International Peace Day on Sep 21st, an international coalition of peacebuilders propose a treaty for peace for signers around the world.
With our world yearning for peace, there are steps we can all take as global citizens toward greater unity. That is why we support the signing of World Peace Treaty this September 21.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the United Nations the absolute number of war deaths globally has been in decline since 1946 [1]. But a different type of conflict and violence is prevalent today which is causing people worldwide to feel less secure. With so many conflicts today being waged between political militias, criminal, and international terrorist groups, feelings of uncertainty and conflict are top of mind around the world. In response, a coalition of peacebuilders launched a project for people around the world to sign on to a World Peace Treaty. Called Sign the World Peace Treaty, the initiative intends to give both organizations and individuals around the world a vehicle to express their desire for a more peaceful world, and then encourages them to take a concrete step which commemorates that desire. The initiative culminates on September 21, the International Day of Peace (Peace Day) established by unanimous resolution by the United Nations in 1981.
— Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury
Spearheaded by Pathways To Peace, an international peacebuilding organization, an official Peace Messenger of the United Nations with Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council and which works with the U.N. Centre for Human Rights, U.N. Centre for Human Settlements, UNESCO, UNICEF and other agencies, the Sign the World Peace Treaty initiative is also being hosted by a broad coalition of organizations including Police2Peace, the E-Club of World Peace, Rotary Action Group for Peace, Campaign for a U.S. Department of Peacebuilding, Heart Ambassadors, International Cities of Peace, Positive Spin, Sine Network, Unity Foundation, Ashland Culture of Peace Commission, the Portland Peace Initiative, Cities4Peace, FYERA Foundation and May Peace Prevail on Earth International.
“The quest for peace is as old as human history. For more than two decades, my focus has been on advancing the culture of peace which aims at making peace and non-violence a part of our own self—a part of our existence as a human being. And this will empower ourselves to contribute more effectively to bring inner as well as outer peace”, said Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, erstwhile Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations, President of the UN Security Council, President of UNICEF Executive Board, UN Under-Secretary-General and Senior Special Advisor to UN General Assembly President. “The culture of peace is in reality an integral part of humanity’s desire for peace, justice and human security. This realization has now become more pertinent amid the ever-increasing militarism and militarization that is destroying both our planet and our people. With our world yearning for peace, there are steps we can all take as global citizens toward greater unity. That is why we support the signing of World Peace Treaty this September 21.”
Signers of the World Peace Treaty commit to a number of principles, including “moving beyond the myth of separation to recognize our common humanity and support unity through diversity” and modeling “Integrity, high ethical standards, and peace that is grounded in love”. In all, there are seven key criteria that signers will adhere to.
“I can’t think of a more important step which someone could take right now, at this extraordinary moment in time”, said Barbara Muller, 2022-23 chairperson of the Rotary Action Group for Peace and wife of Robert Muller, former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations who died in 2010. “Just talking about peace isn’t enough. Signing on to peace along with millions of others around the world; let us move forward with a strong and active peace!”
Organizations and individuals can learn more and sign the World Peace Treaty here: https://signtheworldpeacetreaty.com/
Sign the World Peace Treaty is an initiative of Pathways To Peace, Police2Peace and the Eclub of World Peace, as well as numerous partner organizations around the world which culminates on September 21, 2022 the International Day of Peace (Peace Day) established by unanimous resolution by the United Nations in 1981. For more information, contact media@police2peace.org or call 1-888 P2P 9856.
1 A New Era of Conflict and Violence | United Nations https://www.un.org › new-era-conflict-and-violence
Lisa Broderick
Police2Peace
+1 2127506493
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn