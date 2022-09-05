Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Backpacks (NAM-171)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to redistribute the weight of stored items when carrying a backpack," said an inventor, from Jeffersonville, Ind., "so I invented the ANNAVAIG. My design would enhance comfort and it could help to alleviate back and shoulder strain."

The invention provides an improved design for a backpack. In doing so, it helps to evenly distribute the weight of the stored items. As a result, it reduces strain and discomfort and it could help to prevent back pain and poor posture. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for students and other individuals who utilize backpacks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp

