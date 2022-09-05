Submit Release
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in August 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 22.5% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 24.9% Compared to 2021)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., PACGAP ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of August 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.

For August 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports increased by 19.8%, compared to the same period of 2019. Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 43.2%, 37.3%, 29.6% and 6.3% respectively, compared to August 2019.


Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Aug-19 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Guadalajara 890.4 978.8 9.9% 6,929.5 7,021.2 1.3%
Tijuana* 527.8 741.9 40.6% 3,960.1 5,316.1 34.2%
Los Cabos 201.3 260.2 29.2% 1,304.1 1,661.3 27.4%
Puerto Vallarta 191.4 261.1 36.4% 1,226.9 1,732.0 41.2%
Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0%) 6.1 0.0 (100.0%)
Guanajuato 176.9 163.0 (7.8%) 1,355.5 1,146.4 (15.4%)
Hermosillo 148.7 152.3 2.4% 1,174.0 1,192.1 1.5%
Kingston 0.0 0.2 N/A 0.0 0.7 N/A
Mexicali 101.1 110.8 9.6% 780.9 806.5 3.3%
Morelia 38.3 55.3 44.2% 306.1 424.9 38.8%
La Paz 95.8 93.5 (2.4%) 668.2 712.6 6.6%
Aguascalientes 53.7 54.1 0.8% 414.9 474.2 14.3%
Los Mochis 31.5 35.3 12.1% 254.1 275.9 8.6%
Manzanillo 7.4 9.2 23.2% 64.3 66.8 3.9%
Total 2,465.2 2,915.6 18.3% 18,444.7 20,830.6 12.9%
             
             
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport Aug-19 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Guadalajara 390.9 383.0 (2.0%) 2,916.7 2,894.5 (0.8%)
Tijuana* 244.3 364.1 49.0% 1,931.7 2,761.3 42.9%
Los Cabos 260.5 338.3 29.8% 2,596.0 3,058.4 17.8%
Puerto Vallarta 155.4 215.0 38.4% 2,321.3 2,428.3 4.6%
Montego Bay 400.7 405.8 1.3% 3,359.2 2,925.1 (12.9%)
Guanajuato 61.3 69.6 13.5% 480.6 506.8 5.4%
Hermosillo 5.5 6.7 22.0% 46.4 52.7 13.6%
Kingston 0.0 184.3 N/A 0.0 991.4 N/A
Mexicali 0.6 0.5 (4.9%) 4.5 4.1 (8.8%)
Morelia 36.3 43.8 20.7% 284.3 325.3 14.4%
La Paz 0.9 2.0 112.9% 8.6 18.2 112.7%
Aguascalientes 21.8 22.3 2.3% 145.7 150.6 3.4%
Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 21.6% 4.8 5.2 6.7%
Manzanillo 2.8 4.1 44.9% 58.8 50.0 (15.0%)
Total 1,581.8 2,040.1 29.0% 14,158.6 16,171.9 14.2%
             
 
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport Aug-19 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Guadalajara 1,281.3 1,361.8 6.3% 9,846.2 9,915.8 0.7%
Tijuana* 772.1 1,106.0 43.2% 5,891.8 8,077.4 37.1%
Los Cabos 461.9 598.4 29.6% 3,900.1 4,719.6 21.0%
Puerto Vallarta 346.8 476.1 37.3% 3,548.2 4,160.3 17.3%
Montego Bay 401.5 405.8 1.1% 3,365.3 2,925.1 (13.1%)
Guanajuato 238.2 232.7 (2.3%) 1,836.1 1,653.2 (10.0%)
Hermosillo 154.2 159.0 3.1% 1,220.3 1,244.7 2.0%
Kingston 0.0 184.4 N/A 0.0 992.1 N/A
Mexicali 101.7 111.3 9.5% 785.3 810.6 3.2%
Morelia 74.6 99.0 32.8% 590.5 750.2 27.0%
La Paz 96.8 95.5 (1.3%) 676.8 730.8 8.0%
Aguascalientes 75.5 76.4 1.2% 560.5 624.8 11.5%
Los Mochis 32.1 36.0 12.3% 258.9 281.0 8.5%
Manzanillo 10.3 13.3 29.1% 123.2 116.9 (5.1%)
Total 4,047.0 4,955.7 22.5% 32,603.2 37,002.5 13.5%
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
             
 
CBX users (in thousands):
Airport Aug-19 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 19 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Tijuana 240.3 360.4 50.0% 1,900.1 2,739.3 44.2%
             
The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.
             
             
Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021
             
Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport Aug-21 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 21 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Guadalajara 746.3 978.8 31.2% 5,278.0 7,021.2 33.0%
Tijuana* 636.2 741.9 16.6% 4,439.3 5,316.1 19.8%
Los Cabos 191.4 260.2 35.9% 1,274.0 1,661.3 30.4%
Puerto Vallarta 181.5 261.1 43.8% 1,151.3 1,732.0 50.4%
Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A
Guanajuato 135.9 163.0 19.9% 960.2 1,146.4 19.4%
Hermosillo 128.5 152.3 18.5% 881.9 1,192.1 35.2%
Kingston 0.0 0.2 400.0% 0.8 0.7 (17.7%)
Mexicali 98.8 110.8 12.1% 670.8 806.5 20.2%
Morelia 47.2 55.3 17.1% 354.0 424.9 20.0%
La Paz 80.9 93.5 15.6% 564.3 712.6 26.3%
Aguascalientes 54.6 54.1 (0.9%) 356.5 474.2 33.0%
Los Mochis 30.9 35.3 14.1% 225.1 275.9 22.6%
Manzanillo 6.3 9.2 45.1% 55.6 66.8 20.2%
Total 2,338.6 2,915.6 24.7% 16,211.8 20,830.6 28.5%
             
             
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport Aug-21 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 21 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Guadalajara 368.4 383.0 4.0% 2,325.8 2,894.5 24.5%
Tijuana* 242.3 364.1 50.2% 1,705.1 2,761.3 61.9%
Los Cabos 311.6 338.3 8.6% 2,226.6 3,058.4 37.4%
Puerto Vallarta 172.3 215.0 24.7% 1,341.4 2,428.3 81.0%
Montego Bay 294.1 405.8 38.0% 1,570.0 2,925.1 86.3%
Guanajuato 66.6 69.6 4.5% 396.1 506.8 28.0%
Hermosillo 10.0 6.7 (32.7%) 67.3 52.7 (21.7%)
Kingston 97.3 184.3 89.4% 492.1 991.4 101.5%
Mexicali 0.6 0.5 (17.8%) 3.1 4.1 32.7%
Morelia 39.5 43.8 10.8% 259.3 325.3 25.4%
La Paz 2.0 2.0 (0.2%) 12.7 18.2 43.2%
Aguascalientes 21.8 22.3 2.5% 134.4 150.6 12.1%
Los Mochis 1.1 0.7 (30.4%) 6.2 5.2 (16.3%)
Manzanillo 2.4 4.1 69.6% 28.1 50.0 78.2%
Total 1,630.0 2,040.1 25.2% 10,568.1 16,171.9 53.0%
             
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
Airport Aug-21 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 21 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Guadalajara 1,114.7 1,361.8 22.2% 7,603.8 9,915.8 30.4%
Tijuana* 878.5 1,106.0 25.9% 6,144.4 8,077.4 31.5%
Los Cabos 503.0 598.4 19.0% 3,500.6 4,719.6 34.8%
Puerto Vallarta 353.9 476.1 34.5% 2,492.7 4,160.3 66.9%
Montego Bay 294.1 405.8 38.0% 1,570.0 2,925.1 86.3%
Guanajuato 202.6 232.7 14.9% 1,356.2 1,653.2 21.9%
Hermosillo 138.5 159.0 14.8% 949.1 1,244.7 31.1%
Kingston 97.3 184.4 89.5% 492.9 992.1 101.3%
Mexicali 99.4 111.3 11.9% 673.9 810.6 20.3%
Morelia 86.7 99.0 14.2% 613.3 750.2 22.3%
La Paz 82.9 95.5 15.3% 577.1 730.8 26.6%
Aguascalientes 76.4 76.4 0.1% 490.9 624.8 27.3%
Los Mochis 31.9 36.0 12.7% 231.2 281.0 21.5%
Manzanillo 8.7 13.3 51.9% 83.7 116.9 39.6%
Total 3,968.6 4,955.7 24.9% 26,779.8 37,002.5 38.2%
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
 
             
CBX users (in thousands):
Airport Aug-21 Aug-22 % Change Jan-Aug 21 Jan-Aug 22 % Change
Tijuana 237.3 360.4 51.9% 1,686.5 2,739.3 62.4%
             

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during August 2022 increased by 22.7%, compared to August 2021; load factors for the month went from 77.5% in August 2021 to 80.2% in August 2022.
  • New routes:
    • Guadalajara – Felipe Angeles: Aeromexico
    • Mexicali – Felipe Angeles: Volaris

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico 's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.


In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

IR Contacts:  
Saúl Villarreal, Chief Financial Officer svillarreal@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Alejandra Soto, IRO and Corporate Finance Director asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx / +52-33-3880-1100 ext.20294

