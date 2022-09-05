One Step GPS Makes The Inc 5000 For The Second Year In A Row

Affordable tracking solution, One Step GPS, is growing at a remarkable rate, changing the industry and making lifelong customers with their focus on excellent customer service.

One Step GPS, one of the fastest growing GPS Fleet Tracking companies made the Inc 5000 list for the second year in a row on August 16th 2022, with a stellar 3-year growth rate of 539%. Earlier this year they were the highest-ranking GPS tracking company on the Inc Regionals.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

About One Step GPS

Founded in 2017, One Step GPS started out with the goal to change the GPS industry and offer an affordable solution while avoiding costly contracts, bad customer service and expensive fees. Over the last 5 years, the company has been quite successful in their mission. With over 14,000 customers, a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on almost every review platform, and special recognition for their outstanding customer service, there is more than one reason they are growing so fast.

”Representative was very courteous and extremely knowledgeable about every question I could ask as every answer was known at the moment. Didn't have to go learn it and call back. Every thing on their site was exactly as easy to install as it claims and software is easy to learn as well. If not, they are always there to help if needed.” – Actual One Step GPS Customer

Despite their affordable tracking price of only $13.95 a month with no contract or equipment fees, One Step GPS has a long list of features that grows by the year. In addition to their standard GPS tracking devices they have non-powered Asset Tracking options including Solar and Battery-powered devices, as well as Dashcams and an ELD (Electronic Logging Device) solution. Their in-house development team enables them to collaborate on 3rd party integrations and build custom solutions. For a full list of features visit onestepgps.com.

The Inc 5000 List and what it means to make it

The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

