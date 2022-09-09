These XL Pitbull Breeders Are Changing the Negative Image of the Pitbull Dog
"We believe inexperienced breeders contribute to the bad image of the XL Pitbull Dog," says Eddie, founder, and owner of Manmade Kennels.FELTON, DE, USA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pitbull is a heavily misunderstood breed. Many believe a pit bull is ferocious, dangerous, and likely to do more harm than good. However, Manmade Kennels are changing all that by producing top-quality XL pitbull dogs that are not only gentle, easy-going, and loving but are playful and fit for small and large families.
The American Bully is a descendant of the pitbull dog with a bigger and muscular body. This breed is known for its burly head resting on broad, thick shoulders supported by an equally beefy frame. Yet, despite their no-nonsense gait, the American bully breed is what Manmade Kennels Eddie describes as "Giant Teddy Bears."
Manmade Kennels launched in 2006 in Biloxi, Mississippi, with one goal: to breed show-quality American bully dogs that do not have the strong prey drive of the pitbull but are rather affectionate and make the best family dogs and guard dogs. Since the XL pitbull dog is a relatively new breed, finding a reputable pitbull breeder specializing in the bully bloodline is the proverbial needle in the haystack.
"There are many dubious breeders out there giving the pitbull and XL pitbull dog a bad name," says Eddie, who has been breeding the American bully dog for the past 16 years. Manmade Kennels has a selective pitbull puppy breeding program that produces quality, healthy, well-mannered puppies that have won awards in dog contests like the ABKC Championship. All the pups from Manmade Kennels are registered under the United Kennel Club as American Pit Bull Terriers and the American Bully Kennel Club as American Bully Dogs.
Manmade Kennels has a viral YouTube Channel where they constantly post exciting videos of the fantastic XL pitbull dogs that have become family. Eddie also makes it his mission to educate the masses on why the American bully dog is a great family pet and not as aggressive as most people believe. Manmade Kennels also has social accounts on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter, where they actively engage with their loyal fans in American, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.
Manmade Kennels are a 5-star rated pitbull breeders in America, with affiliate breeders located in Florida, Louisiana, California, New Jersey, Mississippi, and Europe.
Edward Perez
Manmade Kennels LLC
+1 302-272-3625
email us here
Manmade Kennels XL Pitbull Breeders