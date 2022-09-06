Travel.win Appointments Board of Advisors
Travel.win Appoints Michael S. Egan, Avery Kadison, and Mike Lohner to it's Board of AdvisorsFORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel.win announced today that it has created a Board of Advisors and appointed Michael S. Egan, Avery Kadison, and Mike Lohner.
"We are honored that our founding Board of Advisors are well-established entrepreneurs and business owners from various sectors. Their extensive experience in Fortune 100 and start-up companies is invaluable to Travel.win as we continue our extensive growth trajectory," said Ted Mooney, Travel.win Founder and CEO. "They join Travel.win at an exciting time as we continue to drive our B2B strategy forward and build deeper relationships with our customers to fulfill our purpose of helping companies offer a travel product to create additional engagement and value for their end customers.
"Adding these advisors compliments our team, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for Travel.win. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they are assisting with the future direction of Travel.win." said Bob O'Connor Travel. win's Chief Revenue Officer.
About Michael S. Egan
Mr. Egan has spent over 35 years working in the travel industry. He started at Alamo Rent A Car, Inc. in 1973, became an owner in 1979, and became chairman and majority owner from 1986 to 1996, when he sold the company to AutoNation for $625 million. In 2000, AutoNation spun off the car rental division, and he was named chairman and served in that position until 2003. Since 1996, Mr.Egan has served as the controlling investor of Dancing Bear Investments, Inc., a privately held investment company where he was the controlling shareholder of Nantucket Nectars and theglobe.com. Before his many business successes, Mr. Egan held various administration positions at Yale University and taught at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. He is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration. He has been presented with many honors and awards throughout his career, including the prestigious Horatio Alger Distinguished American Award in 1997.
About Avery Kadison
Avery Kadison is a recognized e-commerce industry leader with a twenty-year track record of success in Product and Risk leadership roles at top-tier companies like PayPal, Facebook, and DOSH. Avery's focus is on protecting and growing the bottom line of online businesses where risk and fraud are central issues. His innovative approach has led to the grant of multiple risk management patents in the US and abroad. Avery holds a Computer Science degree from Stanford University.
About Mike Lohner
Mike Lohner is an accomplished entrepreneur with an exceptional track record of developing and leading successful growth strategies in diverse businesses. He is President & CFO of Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: DSAQ) and serves as Chairman of S&D Retail, a social selling business with three current brands: Stella & Dot, Keep Collective, and Ever Skincare (www.stelladot.com). Mike is also co-founder of DOSH (www.dosh.com), a leading cash-back card-linked advertising platform that was sold to Cardlytics last year for $275 million; and he has shepherded several companies from start-up to successful 8 and 9-figure exits, including ProPay (www.propay.com), a fin-tech company purchased by TSYS. Other companies he has helped from the beginning include a professional hair products company (www.jackwinnpro.com), a social selling platform technology business (www.directscale.com), a GIG economy communications and community hub, Shout Social (www.shoutsocial.com), and a rapidly-growing cyber security company focused on the mid-market (www.gradientcyber.com).
About Travel.win (www.travel.win)
Travel.win is a travel loyalty platform service provider that allows companies to increase revenue and customer engagement by offering a white-label travel solution. Through our integrations, which can be in as little as seven days, we connect thousands of hotel brands to millions of our partners' consumers. Travel.win has extensive experience in cash back, loyalty points, rewards, statement credits, and crypto implementations in multiple languages and currencies.
