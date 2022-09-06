Tresorit Expands their Product Offering by adding eSignature Function to Cloud Collaboration Platform

Tresorit

This integrated solution called "Tresorit eSign" combines convenience with security

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tresorit, leading the Swiss-Hungarian end-to-end encrypted ("e2ee") cloud collaboration specialist and subsidiary of Swiss Post today announced that it is now offering its customers the ability to add electronic signatures to documents at the touch of a button.

The function fits seamlessly into Tresorit's highly secure Digital Workspace platform, where signatures can now also be conveniently requested and signed documents managed. With the new function package, the company is taking another key step towards a comprehensive, protected and legally secure document management workflow that covers the entire lifecycle of sensitive documents integrated in one platform

" In today's world, paperless document handling has become the central factor for secure and efficient ways of working," explains Tresorit CEO and co-founder István Lám. "In practice, however, this often means email chaos and media disruption. With our new function package, companies can put an end to this. Because 'Tresorit eSign' is not an additional stand-alone solution, but an integrated function for our highly secure, end-to-end encrypted workspace and cloud collaboration platform. This way, customers benefit twice: from maximum security for their sensitive documents while enjoying the highest possible convenience for everyday practice” he added.

With Tresorit eSign, documents are digitally signed in the form of a simple electronic signature (SES). The signature of the contracting party is logically linked to the respective document to document his agreement with the content. In contrast to the qualified electronic signature, no further proof of security or legitimacy is required. Furthermore the process is perfectly integrated into daily workflows. Since all documents to be signed are stored in the end-to-end encrypted Tresorit environment, companies will be able to retain complete control over them and their confidential content.

Further details about Tresorit eSign as well as the download option can be found at https://tresorit.com/esign



About Tresorit

Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted productivity solution for ultra-secure collaboration including

managing, storing, syncing, and transferring files. More than 10,000 businesses use Tresorit to

protect their confidential data and securely share information. Since July 2021, Tresorit’s majority

shareholder is Swiss Post. Learn more at www.tresorit.com or contact Sonia Awan – PR for Tresorit at soniaawanpr@gmail.com