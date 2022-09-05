Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,869 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way for Men to Carry a Condom (NAM-195)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and fun way for a man to carry a condom on his person," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the LUCKY FOR HIM. My design may reduce the awkwardness and interrupted intimacy experienced with searching for a condom."

The patent-pending invention ensures that a condom is readily available if needed. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search in a drawer or medicine cabinet. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to protect against sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies. The invention features a simple design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-convenient-way-for-men-to-carry-a-condom-nam-195-301617385.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way for Men to Carry a Condom (NAM-195)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.