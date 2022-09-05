Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,745 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Survival Aid & Locating System for Lost People (MOT-129)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide first responders with a means of assisting and locating those in trouble," said an inventor, from Saraland, Ala., "so I invented the RESCUE CUBE. My design would also offer survival gear to aid the lost or missing person."

The invention offers enhanced rescue capabilities for lost and/or disoriented individuals. In doing so, it would help the missing person to endure difficult conditions. It would also assist search and rescue teams with tracking down and rescuing the individual. As a result, it could increase safety and it could help to save lives. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fire departments and emergency rescue services. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MOT-129, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-survival-aid--locating-system-for-lost-people-mot-129-301617387.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Survival Aid & Locating System for Lost People (MOT-129)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.