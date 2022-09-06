INFORMATION GOVERNANCE WORLD VIRTUAL CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES KEYNOTES

InfoGov World 2022 is Sept 27-30

3 Keynoters Bring Deep Expertise in Major Facets of information Governance, including Privacy & Data Protection, Data Monetization, & IG Program Management.

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IG World magazine is hosting its Second Annual InfoGov World Conference & Expo on September 29-30, 2022, and has announced its keynote speakers for the conference. Information Governance (IG) is an emerging cross-functional field that utilizes a holistic approach and incorporates privacy, cybersecurity and risk, data governance, records management and e-discovery as core elements.

“Each keynoter at InfoGov World 2022 brings tremendous expertise in key facets of information Governance,” stated Conference Chair, Robert Smallwood, CEO of IG World. The keynotes are:

Odia Kagan, CDPO, CIPP/E/US, CIPM, FIP, GDPRP, PLS, is an expert in Privacy & Data Protection, based in Philadelphia. She serves as Partner and Chair of GDPR Compliance and International Privacy at the international law firm Fox Rothschild LLP. Ms. Kagan regularly advises clients on issues regarding compliance with laws and regulations in the privacy and data protection fields in the as well as on privacy aspects of acquisition transactions, joint ventures and engagements of third-party vendors.

Natausha Cruz Wilson, Esq., IGP, CRM, CIPP/US is Director of Information Governance (IG) at chipmaker Qualcomm in the Bay Area. As an advisor, practitioner, and subject matter expert (SME) in IG, she specializes in the assessment, development, and maintenance of comprehensive IG/privacy programs. In her current role at Qualcomm, Natausha is charged with building the IG framework, leading a cross-functional steering committee, and deploying a change management strategy for the adoption of new data handling requirements.

Douglas Laney is the data & analytics strategy innovation fellow with the consultancy, West Monroe in Chicago. Formerly he was a VP and distinguished analyst with Gartner's Chief Data Officer (CDO) research and advisory practice. He is an accomplished practitioner and recognized authority on data and analytics strategy, and is a three-time recipient of Gartner's annual Thought Leadership Award, and is regularly considered one of the top global influencers these topics. Mr. Laney specializes in and assists organizations with data monetization and valuation, open and syndicated data, data governance, and big-data based innovation. In 2001, he coined the "3Vs" of volume, velocity and variety, now commonly used in defining Big Data. He is the author of the groundbreaking book, “Infonomics” and recently released, “Data Juice: 101 Stories of How Organizations are Squeezing Value from Available Data Assets.”

The 4-day InfoGov World Conference & Expo event begins with two days of training classes on September 27 & 28, then expands to two days of conference sessions, ending with a Career Fair on Friday afternoon.

Information governance training from the Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA) as well as data governance training by Nicola Askham, “The Data Governance Coach,” will be held online on September 27 and 28. Records management training leading to Certified Records Management certification from ICRM is also available.

The fully virtual conference – featuring more than 80 sessions – will be held September 29 and 30, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, in an immersive 3D environment that gives attendees a sense of togetherness wherever they may physically be. The 10-hour conference & expo days allow for attendance from Europe and the UK, starting at 12 Noon London time (DST), as well as the USA and Canada.

The conference sessions and panel discussions will feature leading experts from major companies including Amazon, Google, FedEx, HSBC, Bayer, Proctor & Gamble, KPMG, Deloitte, OneTrust, DLA Piper, Baker & Hostetler LLP and many others.

Session tracks include:

• Privacy and data protection

• E-discovery and legal

• Info security and risk

• Change management

• Data governance

• Data monetization

• Records and information management

• AI in IG

• IG best practices

• Career development

Major sponsors include OneTrust, Gimmal, Smarsh, CIGOA, ICRM, Institute for IG and MetaGovernance.

To register to attend or to learn more about InfoGov World 2022 visit https://infogovworldconference.com/.

About InfoGov World

InfoGov World is a world-class virtual conference featuring 80+ experts in privacy, data protection, cyber, e-discovery, data governance, RIM and change management. The 2022 conference will be held in a 3D virtual environment where attendees can immerse themselves in a learning, networking and certification environment throughout the trans-Atlantic two-day conference. The conference will also have a virtual expo show floor and career fair.

