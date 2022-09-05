Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,839 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Sleeping Device (OCC-1621)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to help people who have sleeping problems," said an inventor from Laguna Niguel, Calif., "so I invented the AcuRhythm Natural Sleeping Aid. My design could offer a 100% natural, long-term solution for those who have sleeping problems. It does not require any medication or electronic devices."

The patent-pending invention allows individuals to fall asleep faster with uninterrupted sleep and experience a deep, enhanced slumber which could result in improved health. It also may eliminate disruptive thoughts that keep individuals from sleeping such as worries, tomorrow's to-do list, a replay of a conversation, etc. According to the inventor, it would provide 100% natural acupressure without risk of side effects and expenses, medical or herbal. The practical and convenient invention features a more affordable, effective, and longer lasting alternative to other sleep products. Additionally, it is easy to position and use and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1621, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-improved-sleeping-device-occ-1621-301617381.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Sleeping Device (OCC-1621)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.