New sub-Saharan Africa Partnership Expands 4R Nutrient Stewardship’s Inclusive Approach to Agricultural Transformation

Fertilizer Canada, OCP Africa, African Plant Nutrition Institute sign MoU to cooperate on improved food security and livelihoods using 4R Nutrient Stewardship

BENGUERIR, MOROCCO, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertilizer Canada, OCP Africa and African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on agriculture development programmes that target sub-Saharan rural farmers, particularly women and youth. The planned interventions will see a marked improvement in food-security and livelihoods for smallholder farmers through joint programming, shared learning, and resource mobilisation.

This MoU is a collaboration agreement as part of the Global Affairs Canada funded 4R Nutrient Stewardship project in Ethiopia, Ghana and Senegal being implemented by Fertilizer Canada, Co-operative Development Foundation of Canada, and African Plant Nutrition Institute.

“Fertilizer Canada is pleased to be partnering with OCP Africa and APNI to facilitate knowledge transfer; and to translate lessons learnt from 4R Nutrient Stewardship project in Ethiopia, Ghana and Senegal to other Sub-Saharan African country contexts. This MoU reflects our shared commitment to improve food security, promote climate-smart agriculture, and support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals” said Clyde Graham, Executive Vice President of Fertilizer Canada.

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework has demonstrated that scientifically based and site-specific application of organic and commercial fertilizers that come from the Right Source at the Right Rate, Right Time, and Right Place® has potential to boost small farmers’ yields and incomes while improving environmental sustainability. Fertilizer Canada, OCP Africa and APNI have complementary objectives and goals to increase agricultural productivity and standards of living in Sub Saharan African countries through cost-effective and environmentally responsible soil management and enhancement to increase food production for smallholder farmers.

“Transforming African agriculture and improving smallholder farmers' livelihood requires a partnership-based and inclusive approach. We are glad to collaborate with Fertilizer Canada to design and implement high-impact initiatives to support smallholder farmers”, said Dr Anouar Jamali, CEO of OCP AFRICA

“APNI looks forward to expanding this highly effective partnership to expand the development and delivery of science-based solutions to guiding appropriate source, rate, time, and placements of fertilizer application to build resilience and sustainability within the diverse farming and food production systems across Africa”, said Dr Kaushik Majumdar, Director General.

Fertilizer Canada, OCP Africa and APNI are committed to work for an agriculture which is broadly inclusive, innovative and resilient, and that also includes the participation, leadership and drive of youth and women.

About the Partners

Fertilizer Canada represents manufacturers, wholesale and retail distributors of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertilizers. The fertilizer industry plays an essential role in Canada’s economy, contributing $23 billion annually and over 76,000 jobs. The association is committed to supporting the fertilizer industry with innovative research and programming while advocating sustainability, stewardship, safety and security through standards and Codes of Practice. Please visit fertilizercanada.ca / www.4RSolution.org

Created in 2016, OCP Africa, a subsidiary of OCP Group, aims to contribute to the development of integrated agricultural ecosystems in Africa. OCP Africa works hand in hand with farmers to help grow the agricultural potential of the African continent through solutions adapted to local conditions and to the needs of soils and crops. In partnership with a network of partners, including governments, non-profit organizations, and companies, OCP Africa works continuously to put all the necessary conditions for the benefit of farmers. OCP Africa is present in many African countries (Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zambia, Benin, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, and Rwanda). It is also helping to secure the production of competitive fertilizers near major agricultural pools, to strengthen its logistical capacities and to develop new local distribution networks.

More on www.ocpafrica.com

The African Plant Nutrition Institute (APNI), established during 2019, is a not-for-profit research and development organization headquartered in Benguérir, Morocco. APN’s mission is enhanced plant nutrition for a resilient and food-secure Africa. APNI develops fundamental and applied knowledge, know-how, and methodologies. By working closely with strategic partners across Africa, APNI ensures that these advances are adapted to specific local conditions and crops, and then adopted by farmers. A shared goal for APNI’s initiatives is capacity building for farming families to secure them against internal and external market shocks, generate better incomes, and improve food security and nutrition. Plant nutrition research remains central to private and public sector investments in support of African farmers. APNI field offices are located Settat, Morocco; Nairobi, Kenya; and Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire.

