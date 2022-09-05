Global Cell-based Assays Market Size To Hit $23,143.57 Million by 2028, with a 7.70% CAGR Growth: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

[218+ Pages report] The Global Cell-based Assays Market size & share revenue is estimated to grow about USD 23,143.57 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 7.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Enzo Biochem, Ca3 Biosciences Inc. (Neuromics), Danaher Corporation, Merck Kgaa, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Lonza Group, Perkinelmer, Charles River Laboratories, Reaction Biology Corporation, Eurofins Scientific Se, Carna Biosciences Inc, Cell Biolabs, Cell Signaling Technology, Bioagilytix Labs Inc., Aat Bioquest Inc., Pbl Assay Science, Invivogen, Bps Bioscience, and Others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cell-based Assays Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product And Services (Consumables, Cell Lines, Microplates, Probes & Labels, Other Consumables, Instruments & Software, Services), By Application (Drug Discovery, Basic Research, Other Applications), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cell-based Assays Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 14,829.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 23,143.57 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Report Overview:

A cell's viability, proliferation, cytotoxicity, senescence, and death rate are all displayed using cell-based tests. These tests rely on reporter gene assays, which are well suited for cell-signaling cascade investigation because they have a high sensitivity to signal amplification from cell-signaling cascades. Frequently, high-throughput screening (HTS) formats utilize cell-based assays. Many governmental and private organizations have upped their R&D spending to find better and safer medicines. Additionally, improvements in cell-based test technology have made it possible for researchers to apply this approach for toxicity research and medication development.

Market Dynamics

Increased demand for cell-based assays in drug development, increased funding for cell-based research, and an increase in the number of drug discovery businesses are some of the reasons fueling the expansion of the cell-based assay market. The demand for cell-based assays has grown significantly in recent years due to the development of cell-based applications in drug discovery and technical improvements in cell-based assay methodologies. The rising incidence of lifestyle illnesses such as arthritis, diabetes, epilepsy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others, which still have many unmet requirements, has led to continuous R&D expenditures and is a key driver driving market expansion.

Growth in cell-based assay techniques for high throughput screening procedures, such as toxicity research, drug screening, in-vitro testing, and others, is another factor driving this market. The market is also being stimulated by high-throughput screening techniques and a rise in R&D expenditures. These tests' growth is being hampered by their high costs and a lack of qualified practitioners. Furthermore, the market's participants have a lot of opportunities thanks to the rising use of label-free cell-based assays and untapped potential in developing countries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic and a global public health calamity. COVID-19 has influenced approximately 210 nations worldwide. As a response to the COVID-19 epidemic, state-run governments globally instituted mandatory lockdowns and friendly distancing measures to prevent the collapse of the healthcare system. Additionally, states have set restrictions and prohibitions on endeavors and optional procedures. These limits continue to impede the growth of numerous industries, and the industry is also influenced by the rising opposition to these regulations. The global application of lockdown has affected the manufacturing, distribution, and retail networks.

Segmentation Analysis

The global cell-based assays market is segregated based on Product and Service, application, end-user, and region. Based on product and service, the market is classified into consumables, cell lines, microplates, probes & labels, other consumables, instruments & software, and services. The consumables segment dominates the market in 2021.

Based on type, the market is classified into drug discovery, basic research, and other applications. Among these, drug discovery dominated the market in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical companies dominate the market in 2021.

The global Cell-based Assays market is segmented as follows:

By Product and Services

Consumables

Cell Lines

Microplates

Probes & Labels

Other Consumables

Instruments & Software

Services

By Application

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Other Applications

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cell-based Assays market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cell-based Assays market include -

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Promega Corporation

Enzo Biochem

Ca3 Biosciences Inc. (Neuromics)

Danaher Corporation

Merck Kgaa

Becton

Dickinson And Company

Lonza Group

Perkinelmer

Charles River Laboratories

Reaction Biology Corporation

Eurofins Scientific Se

Carna Biosciences Inc

Cell Biolabs

Cell Signaling Technology

Bioagilytix Labs Inc.

AatBioquest Inc.

Pbl Assay Science

Invivogen

Bps Bioscience

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Cell-based Assaysmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7.70% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Cell-based Assays market size was valued at around US$ 14,829.50 Million in 2021and is projected to reach US$ 23,143.57 Million by 2028.

By product and service, the consumables category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the drug discovery category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the global cell-based assay market in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cell-based Assays industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cell-based Assays Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cell-based Assays Industry?

What segments does the Cell-based Assays Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cell-based Assays Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The global cell-based assay market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The market for cell-based assays was dominated by North America in 2021 by region type, followed by Europe. The significant market share of the North American area may be ascribed to the region's quick uptake of cutting-edge technology, extensive drug development laws, and the availability of public and private financing for life science research. Because of the region's rapid rise in the creation and usage of cell-based assays and increased awareness of these assays for drug discovery, North America now holds a monopoly on the global market for these assays.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

May 2021 : According to press announcements, Labcorp stated that it had signed a binding contract to buy specific operating assets and intellectual property (IP) from the autoimmune business segment of Myriad Genetics for the sum of $150 Million. This transaction would include the purchase of the Vectra rheumatoid arthritis (RA) test.

: According to press announcements, Labcorp stated that it had signed a binding contract to buy specific operating assets and intellectual property (IP) from the autoimmune business segment of Myriad Genetics for the sum of $150 Million. This transaction would include the purchase of the Vectra rheumatoid arthritis (RA) test. April 2021 : Biognosys and Siemens Healthineers have entered into a strategic relationship with the goal of accelerating the development of diagnostic protein biomarkers and assays. The signing of this partnership between Siemens Healthineers and Biognosys will allow for the companies to combine their respective strengths in the areas of creating biomarker tests, laboratory testing, and commercialization.

: Biognosys and Siemens Healthineers have entered into a strategic relationship with the goal of accelerating the development of diagnostic protein biomarkers and assays. The signing of this partnership between Siemens Healthineers and Biognosys will allow for the companies to combine their respective strengths in the areas of creating biomarker tests, laboratory testing, and commercialization. In 2020: The ImageXpress Micro-confocal High-content Imaging System was introduced by Danaher Corporation (US).

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 14,829.50 Million Projected Market Size in2028 USD 23,143.57 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, Enzo Biochem, Ca3 Biosciences Inc. (Neuromics), Danaher Corporation, Merck Kgaa, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Lonza Group, Perkinelmer, Charles River Laboratories, Reaction Biology Corporation, Eurofins Scientific Se, Carna Biosciences Inc, Cell Biolabs, Cell Signaling Technology, Bioagilytix Labs Inc., AatBioquest Inc., Pbl Assay Science, Invivogen, Bps Bioscience, and Others Key Segment By Product and Services, Application, End-user, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

