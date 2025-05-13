Carbon Done Right Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Shares for Debt Settlement, and Provides Business Update

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C), a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company, is pleased to announce its intention to carry out a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $100,000 consisting of common shares offered at a price of $0.015 per share (the "Offering").

The Company plans to utilize offering proceeds for continued investment into operations and corporate support for the Company’s projects around the world. On May 7th, the CEO, Dr James Tansey participated in a public event in Suriname alongside the Minister of Spatial Planning and Environment, Dr Marciano Dasai, to launch the Company’s newest mangrove restoration project, targeting up to 5,000 ha of heavily degraded land on the coastline. The Company has secured a lease and initial environmental approvals for the project, which aligns the country’s sustainable development goals and the restored area will also protect vulnerable areas from sea level rise.

The Company’s flagship forest carbon restoration project in Sierra Leone was validated in December 2024 under Verra’s new forest restoration protocol, VM0047. Under the previously announced pre-purchase agreement (April, 2023), the Offtaker had the right to expand their investment in the planted area from 5,000ha to 25,000ha. The Offtaker has declined that option and has a final outstanding pre-purchase payment under the terms of the original agreement that the Company considers to be overdue. The Company is pursuing opportunities with a number of new partners to secure investment to meet the project’s future investment needs.

The Offering is expected to close on or around May 26, 2025, subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finders' fees under the offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The company also announces that it intends to settle an aggregate of $165,768 (US$120,000) of indebtedness owed to a certain arm's length creditor through the issuance of 11,051,200 common shares at a deemed issuance price of $0.015 per share. The indebtedness relates to a promissory note issued to the Company in 2024. The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares to preserve its cash for working capital. The common shares will be issued upon acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange and approval by the directors of the Company. All common shares issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

Carbon Done Right is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company’s dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Carbon Done Right deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “intends” “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Carbon Done Right cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carbon Done Right. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Carbon Done Right does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

