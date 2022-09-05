Submit Release
News Search

There were 936 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,772 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Digital Calendar Design (CSK-174)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dedicated smart calendar that enables you to prioritize calendar content based on specific cultural, religious or military contexts," said an inventor, from Summerville, S.C., "so I invented THE RIVERS FLOW SYSTEM. My design helps you keep track of specific holidays, historical dates and other important events."

The patent-granted invention provides a unique design for a digital calendar. In doing so, it enables the user to select information for specific cultural, religious or military themes. As a result, it increases organization and it would offer a more focused and dedicated form of information. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-174, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-unique-digital-calendar-design---csk-174-301617329.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Digital Calendar Design (CSK-174)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.