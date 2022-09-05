Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Bed Bath & Beyond To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") BBBY.

On March 6, 2022, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC, Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of Chewy Inc. who also serves as chairman of GameStop Corp., sent a letter to Bed Bath & Beyond's board which announced that he owned a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and in which he criticized the Company's management.

On this news Bed Bath & Beyond stock to closed 34% higher on March 7, 2022 compared to its close on March 4, 2022, the previous trading day, on extremely heavy trading volume.

On March 25, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond added three new directors appointed by Ryan Cohen's investment firm, RC Ventures LLC.

On August 15, 2022, Ryan Cohen, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC, announced in an SEC filing purchases of over one million January 2023 call options with exercise prices at $60, $75, and $80-significantly higher than Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond stock closed 29% higher on August 16, 2022 compared to its close on August 15, 2022, on extremely heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 18, 2022, Ryan Cohen, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC, announced that he would sell his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond. Also on August 18, 2022, Bloomberg published an article entitled "Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Kirkland & Ellis for Help Addressing Debt Load" which revealed the Company hired a law firm for help with its debt.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell $4.53 per share, or 19%, to close at $18.55 per share on August 18, 2022, on extremely heavy trading volume. Bed Bath & Beyond shares continued to drop on August 19, 2022, falling $7.52 per share, or 40%, from its August 18, 2022 close, to close at $11.03 per share, on extremely heavy trading volume.

On August 19, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunged to a new low of $9.68, dropping another 52.6% from the previous day.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price continued to decline over the next two trading days, falling an additional 16.23% to close at $9.24 per share on August 22, 2022, and falling another 4.98% to close at $8.78 on August 23, 2022, dropping over 70% from August 17's high price of $30 per share in five trading days after Defendants dumped their shares.

Insiders profited at least $110 million from their Insider sales from August 16 to August 17, 2022.

