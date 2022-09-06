Arti.AR Named Winner of Oracle GenO Innovation Projects Competition

Arti AR helps people enhance their storytelling and engage their audiences by using augmented reality (AR) to add a new dimension to their presentations.

People used to say show, don’t tell. But modern audiences have become numb to traditional slides—today it’s death by PowerPoint over video conference. Arti.AR adds an exciting new dimension...” — Avner Vilan

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arti, creators of a leading cloud-based augmented reality (AR) presentation platform, announced that Storytelling with AR, a project featuring Arti’s AR platform, was named the overall winner, as well as the audience choice, in Oracle’s annual GenO Innovations Project competition, which uncovers groundbreaking new tech that can help businesses.

The competition is part of the GenO (Generation Oracle) initiative, the goal of which is to hire and train a new generation of Oracle employees and fine-tune new talent to meet the long-term needs of the company. The contest was organized around five business topics, with five teams competing per topic. Teams comprise GenOers working as technology consultants within Oracle, and their chosen vendor partners. After a first round, the field was narrowed to five finalists who presented their projects to approximately 200 Oracle employees in a virtual event.

Arti, which runs on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, is a groundbreaking cloud platform that empowers any business professional to easily create and deliver stunning augmented reality presentations—which research shows are more engaging and more memorable.

“We’re excited to have won the Oracle GenO Projects Competition,” said Arti co-founder and CEO, Avner Vilan. “People used to say show, don’t tell. But modern audiences have become numb to traditional slides—today it’s death by PowerPoint over video conference. Arti.AR adds an exciting new dimension so you can not only show and tell, but truly engage and win over your audience.”

About Arti

Arti was founded by technology and media professionals passionate about how augmented reality can enhance the magic of storytelling. The company’s cloud-based AR platform empowers anyone to easily create and deliver stunning AR presentations that break through the monotony of traditional slides, adding a new dimension that helps presenters engage and convert their audience. Learn more by visiting Arti.ar, following Arti.AR on Twitter, and subscribing to Arti’s YouTube channel.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Arti.AR for Presentations