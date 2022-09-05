Aurora Colorado Roofing only makes repairs that are uniform in appearance to ensure coverage is not denied after a loss

Aurora Colorado Roofing your choice for Aurora roof repair Hail damage is not always easy to spot to an untrained eye Allstate roof denial

There are risks and costs to a program of action. But they are far less than the long-range risks and costs of comfortable inaction.” — John Fitzgerald Kennedy

AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most homeowners buy insurance to cover any amounts over their deductible in the event of a fire wind or hail loss. Mortgage companies many times require that consumers purchase a recoverable cash value policy also known as a RCV policy. A RCV policy typically covers any amount that is reasonably incurred after a covered loss.

Every year catastrophic events occur like wild fires, wind storms and hail storms. Sometimes these events turn into total losses and other times the home or building can be repaired back to its condition prior to the loss. After sustaining damage to the roof and siding, most people make a claim with the insurance company, the insurance will most likely send out an adjuster to evaluate the extent of the damage and write an estimate for repair or replacement.

The insurance company will state give this estimate to a contractor and if the contractor cannot do the work for the estimated value, request to have the contractor send in a estimate for what the contractor needs to complete the repairs. The adjuster will request that the estimate be line itemized so the insurance can see where any differences in scope or price may have been. Not all policies are the same.

The way an adjuster reads the policy may vary as well. This leads to large differences in how claims are handled by the same Insurance company. For example, If an adjuster evaluates a roof and it has eight hail bruises in a square or one hundred square feet, many adjusters would agree that the roof is totaled due to how many shingles will have to be maneuvered in-order to make the repairs. If the shingles are a few years old, the repairs will likely not match or be uniform in appearance for a number of reasons. The main reason being that different lots have granules that are coming from a different part of the rock quarry.

A brand new roof could potentially not be uniform in appearance due to the shingles coming from a different day of production. Another reason is that shingles left outside for a number of years have degradation from the sun so installing new shingles to replace damaged shingles could stand out like a sore thumb and many times repairs can been seen from the street. Recently an insurance carrier drew a line in the sand and said Allstate will not replace roofs that have been repaired that are not uniform in appearance.

To quote Allstate "We are not able to provide a roof replacement for Mrs ***** roof because it already has non-matching repairs and does not have a uniform appearance." Many times insurance companies propose repairs over replacements to save the carrier profits. However, consider how repairs could change the outcome of future claims before agreeing to save the insurance company money. Saving the insurance company money could result in having to pay out of pocket for the next roof replacement,if the repairs are not uniform in appearance the next time you have a loss from a covered peril. It is for this reason Aurora Colorado Roofing believes most repairs will not return the roof to a pre-loss condition because the shingles are coming from a different lot or day of production. If you are experiencing a loss due to wind or hail call a licensed roofer to evaluate the damage and cost of repair or replacement and ask the company who will be preforming the work if the repair will be uniform in appearance.