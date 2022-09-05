Breastfeeding Accessories Market Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Company Profile and Forecast 2027

Breastfeeding Accessories Market

Breastfeeding Accessories Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breastfeeding is highly important for the development, health, and growth of the new-born babies. Breastfeeding accessories include various products that are used by lactating mothers while breastfeeding. When planning to breastfeed a new born baby, having the right kit is essential for a mother. The breastfeeding accessories essential to use are as follows:

Nursing accessories for beginning breastfeeding:

nursing bras, night bras and nursing vest tops

breastfeeding pillow

disposable or washable nursing pads

Storage bottle and pumps

nipple cream for sore nipples

nipple formers for flat or inverted nipple

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Breastfeeding accessories industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Breastfeeding accessories market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Breastfeeding accessories market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Breastfeeding accessories market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario analysis:

The unprecedented disruption caused by novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, may have a longer-than-expected impact on the economy and markets. The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has surpassed 5.6 million worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 350,000. However, there are positive signs that social-distancing measures are succeeding in curbing the spread--the daily growth of COVID-19 confirmed cases has slowed down in Europe and North America in the past few weeks. Around 41% of the confirmed cases have recovered. There has been no confirmed study that the corona virus passes on through the breast milk from mother to child. However the need to maintain social distancing between the positive patient and the breast feeding child the breastfeeding accessories are essential but the production is affected and the availability may be tedious making negative impact on the market.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact analysis:

Drivers:

Increase in women employment and rate of childbirth:

The growth of the global breastfeeding accessories market could be linked to rise in childbirth rates and reduction in infant mortality rates. With increasing percentage of women employment, at least in key regions and countries, the demand for breastfeeding accessories is predicted to grow in the coming years. Increasing implementation of government and non-profit initiatives and awareness programs related to breastfeeding and pregnancy could create opportunities in the global market. Sales of premium breastfeeding accessories are foreseen to increase on the back of the rising trend of late parenthood. Demand from working women could increase at a high rate in future. Improving living standards and increasing disposable income of consumers in emerging economies are expected to support the global market growth.

Innovations and technological advancements:

One major trend in this market is “innovations in product enablers”. These include innovations that make expressing milk easier and more convenient for nursing mothers, like breast-pumping bras, as an example, a breast pump called the Naya Pump, which uses technology to encourage up to 25% more milk production from mothers also Lansinoh in 2016, introduced Bluetooth enabled breast pump, Smartpump. Smartpump connects with Lansinoh Baby app to help women in tacking their pumping sessions. With the continued growth in this market, and the need for mothers-on-the-go to be less encumbered by this important process, helps for market growth.

Key segments covered:

Type

Breast Milk Bottles

Breast Milk Storage Bags

Sore Nipple Cream

Nursing Pads

Cleaning Products

Nipple Shield

Breast Shells

Breast feeding pillow

Application

Feeding

Storage

Extraction

Aesthetic

Comfort



