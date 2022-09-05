In An Exclusive Interview With Music Trails, Spenser Olson Opens Up About His Writing Process
Spenser Olson is a popular Christian music singer and songwriter.UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After releasing his debut album "Your Love for Us,'' Spenser Olson released his latest track, "Ur The One," expressing his love for Jesus and how his life has changed after getting more engaged in the church. In an exclusive interview with Music Trails, Spenser Olson reflects on his life in "Ur The One," a youthful yet meaningful single.
Here is an excerpt from the interview where Spenser Olson shared his life story -
“I have been super musical my entire life. Starting as young as I can remember, I was learning songs on piano and performing them at my own little concerts in my home. I went on a few different journeys to discover who I wanted to be as an artist. Around middle school, when I started to get involved with a local church, I learned more about what it takes to be a leader. I learned that it required A LOT more than musical talent alone."
It required integrity, purity, and faith. I enjoy helping others succeed. I am now mainly songwriting and producing, providing my knowledge where I can. ”
During the interview, Music Trails made an observation saying, “Your lyrics are incredibly honest and humbling.”
The interview also explores Spenser Olson’s past competitions such as International Modeling & Talent Association convention in New York City and his full-length album, “Your Love for Us,” that came after some time in the church & worship leading.
One of the most heartwarming moments in the interview was when he responded to a question about his relationship with Jesus and how it influences his decisions regarding what kind of music he creates & releases to the public.
To read the full interview of Spenser Olson with Music Trails, visit https://music-trails.com/interview-spenser-olson-reflects-on-his-life-with-the-youthful-yet-meaningful-single-ur-the-one/.
To learn more, visit Spenser’s official website https://www.spenserolson.com.
