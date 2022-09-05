Popular Phoenix Auto Dealer Expands to 2nd Location

Phoenix, Arizona - Sep 5, 2022 - “A Dealer for the People” - Phoenix Legit Motorsports has been in business for over 3.5 years and has sold nearly 4000 vehicles since their 2018 inception.

Phoenix Legit Motorsports is an auto dealership that specializes in selling high-quality used vehicles. The company has an unwavering commitment to customer service, which is proven by most of their auto sales coming by word of mouth and referrals.

The team at Phoenix Legit Motorsports takes pride in offering a wide range of vehicles to choose from. They have a large inventory of both foreign and domestic cars, trucks, and SUVs. The company also offers a wide selection of luxury vehicles. Other services they provide include financing and extended warranties.

If you are in the market for a used car, truck, or SUV, then Phoenix Legit Motorsports is a dealership you can trust! Visit their website or give them a call today to learn more about their current inventory and financing options.

Getting Started

When starting the company, the goal was to create a robust family business that will last for generations to come. In order to achieve this goal, Phoenix Legit Motorsports has grown to a team of 14 highly trained and experienced staff members. The sales team works closely with customers to ensure they find the perfect vehicle for their needs, at very affordable prices. Phoenix Legit Motorsports also has a strong online presence, and it uses its website and Instagram profile to showcase its inventory and promote its special offers.

Owner of Phoenix Legit Motorsports, Rafael Gomez, attributes the company’s rapid growth to the amount of support it’s received from the local Phoenix community saying it’s been “insane, where we are now is a place I never imagined we would be. The support we receive through the community is crazy, which is why we love to give back through charities.”

“Today was an amazing day, as I mentioned a few weeks ago Phoenix Legit Motorsport’s goal is to donate a vehicle every month to a non-profit organization created by our friends at JCSupercars.com! This organization helps provide reliable transportation for Single Moms and Mentors at-risk boys. Experiences like these are humbling, and I thank the Lord for putting us in a position to be able to give back to our community!

Amanda is a 31 year old mother of three children. They are 13, 9 and 7. She is the definition of a superhero! The father of her children passed away when her kids were babies. She recently completed her first year of dental hygienist school with a 3.0 at Phoenix College. She has been through SO many struggles and nothing stops her from being a wonderful person, mommy and student.

The transmission on her car went out and she has been lost without a vehicle. She’s been catching rides with friends and family when she can. No matter what, Amanda never, ever gave up. She has one more year of school left and has a very promising career ahead of her. She is an amazing single Mom and so deserving of this donation!” - Phoenix Legit Motorsports on Instagram

The Future of Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC

As Phoenix Legit Motorsports continues to grow, it plans on expanding its inventory and services. The company is currently working on adding a service department, which will offer oil changes, tune-ups, and other maintenance services. In addition, Phoenix Legit Motorsports plans on expanding its sales team and expanding with another location.

The future looks bright for Phoenix Legit Motorsports as it continues to gain popularity in the used car market. With an expanding inventory, excellent customer service, and a commitment to giving back to the community, Phoenix Legit Motorsports is sure to be a leading dealership for years to come.

Phoenix Business Strategist, Steve Luke stated “As the car industry continues to evolve, used car dealerships are having to adapt quickly to survive. Phoenix Legit Motorsports is one dealership that is leading the way, with an expanding inventory and superior customer service. And finally, their commitment to giving back to their community is surely going to keep them at the top for many years to come.”

When it comes to car buying, customers are now more savvy than ever before. They want great value for their hard earned money, but they also want peace of mind that their vehicle has been thoroughly checked over. Phoenix Legit Motorsports offers just that, with a team of experienced mechanics on hand to ensure that every car is in tip-top condition before it goes on sale. In an increasingly competitive market, Phoenix Legit Motorsports is a shining example of what the future holds for used car buyers.

Expanding Inventory & Services

Phoenix Legit Motorsports began by selling used popular vehicles priced between 5,000 and 20,000 dollars, but as it grew, Gomez expanded the range of vehicles sold to newer luxury and sports vehicles with price tags up to 350,000 dollars. Currently they sell inventory ranging from 8,000 to over 300,000 dollars.

In addition to having many customers in the Phoenix area, Phoenix Legit Motorsports has sold a lot of vehicles to out-of-state buyers, some having their vehicles shipped as far as Hawaii and New York. Offering nationwide shipping is only one of the ways that Phoenix Legit stands out.

Phoenix Legit Motorsports sells all makes and models but they specialize in sport models, such as Hellcats, Lamborghini, Corvettes, Shelbys, and much more. They are especially big on customizing vehicles to make them unique and at amazing prices. They aim to bring out the best in their customers to help them find their dream car.

Mission

Phoenix Legit Motorsports has a unique mission: to be the Dealer for the People by providing an inventory of high-quality vehicles, honest pricing, and outstanding customer service.

The company has succeeded in creating a loyal customer base by adhering to its mission statement. Customers appreciate the wide selection of vehicles, as well as the financing and extended warranty options that are available.

One of the main reasons why customers refer their friends and family members to Phoenix Legit Motorsports is because they appreciate the wide selection of vehicles available at the dealership. In addition, customers appreciate the financing and extended warranty options that are available, as well as the fair and honest reputation that Phoenix Legit has built over the past 3 years.

Financing & Extended Warranties

Phoenix Legit Motorsports offers a variety of financing options to suit every budget. For customers who have good credit, the company offers low-interest rates and up to 84 months of financing. Phoenix Legit Motorsports also works with customers who have bad credit, and it offers a number of programs to help them get approved for financing.

In addition to offering financing, Phoenix Legit Motorsports also sells extended warranties. These warranties can be purchased for an additional cost and they cover repairs that are not covered by the manufacturer’s warranty. Extended warranties are a great way to protect your investment, and they give customers peace of mind knowing that they won’t have to pay for unexpected repairs.

Customer Service

Phoenix Legit Motorsports is dedicated to providing outstanding customer service. The sales team is knowledgeable and friendly, and they are always willing to answer questions. The finance team works hard to get customers approved for financing, and the service department is always available to help with any maintenance or repair needs.

In addition to offering great customer service, Phoenix Legit Motorsports also offers a number of convenient services, such as nationwide shipping and airport pick-up. These services make it easy for customers to do business with the dealership, which is why so many people choose Phoenix Legit Motorsports when they are looking for a used car.

What Sets Phoenix Legit Apart

Phoenix Legit Motorsports has quickly become one of the top used car dealerships in the area. With an expanding inventory and excellent customer service, this dealership is destined to remain a major player in this space permanently.

One of the things that sets Phoenix Legit Motorsports apart from other dealerships is their commitment to giving back to the community. They donate a vehicle a month to a local charity, and they also offer referrals to car buyers who are looking for a specific type of vehicle. This dedication to giving back is one of the many reasons that Phoenix Legit Motorsports is a shining example of what the future holds for businesses that provide the best customer service.

If you are in the market for a used car, truck, or SUV, then Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC is the dealership for you! Visit their website or give them a call today to learn more about their current inventory and financing options.

Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC

2602 N 37th Dr

Phoenix, AZ 85014

(602) 368-4025

https://www.phoenixlegit.com/

info@phoenixlegitmotorsports.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Phoenix Legit Motorsports LLC

Contact Person: Rafael Gomez

Email: Send Email

Phone: (602) 368-4025

Address:2602 North 37th Drive

City: Phoenix

State: Arizona

Country: United States

Website: https://phoenixlegit.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Popular Phoenix Auto Dealer Expands to 2nd Location