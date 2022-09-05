Smartplate the Healthy Nutrition Platform by Fitly

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2022 / SmartPlate announced today that Anthony Ortiz, SmartPlate CEO and Founder is scheduled to present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. SmartPlate will be presenting on September 8 followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About SmartPlate

SmartPlate is an AI-powered precision nutrition tool and coaching platform that helps consumers and patients accurately analyze their consumption to lose fat, manage diabetes & decrease the risk of lifestyle-related diseases.

Backed by Blue Cross Blue Shield and Penn Medicine, SmartPlate is the ONLY device that has been scientifically evaluated for the $4.2B weight loss space in the US.

With a growth rate of 444% and a retention rate of 90% for Q4 2021 in just the consumer space, we are aiming to efficaciously scale into the worldwide $100B disease management/prevention market.

For more information, visit: www.smartplate.com

About National Investment Banking Association

For over 40 years, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing thousands of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,000 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 148th Investment Conference on Sept 7-8, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

For More Information, Contact:

SmartPlate

Anthony Ortiz

CEO and Founder SmartPlate

anthony@fitly.com

SOURCE: SmartPlate

View source version on accesswire.com: