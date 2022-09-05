Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 232,683 in the last 365 days.

Smartplate the Healthy Nutrition Platform by Fitly

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2022 / SmartPlate announced today that Anthony Ortiz, SmartPlate CEO and Founder is scheduled to present at the 148th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) conference scheduled for September 7-8, 2022, at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL. SmartPlate will be presenting on September 8 followed by one-on-one meetings with investors and industry professionals.

About SmartPlate

SmartPlate is an AI-powered precision nutrition tool and coaching platform that helps consumers and patients accurately analyze their consumption to lose fat, manage diabetes & decrease the risk of lifestyle-related diseases.

Backed by Blue Cross Blue Shield and Penn Medicine, SmartPlate is the ONLY device that has been scientifically evaluated for the $4.2B weight loss space in the US.

With a growth rate of 444% and a retention rate of 90% for Q4 2021 in just the consumer space, we are aiming to efficaciously scale into the worldwide $100B disease management/prevention market.

For more information, visit: www.smartplate.com

About National Investment Banking Association

For over 40 years, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 147 investment conferences showcasing thousands of public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $30 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,000 registered representatives that have over $89 billion in assets under management.

Additional details about National Investment Banking Association's 148th Investment Conference on Sept 7-8, 2022, in Hollywood, Florida can be found at: https://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-september-7-8-2022-hollywood-florida-conference

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE.

For More Information, Contact:
SmartPlate
Anthony Ortiz
CEO and Founder SmartPlate
anthony@fitly.com

SOURCE: SmartPlate

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/714043/Smartplate-the-Healthy-Nutrition-Platform-by-Fitly

You just read:

Smartplate the Healthy Nutrition Platform by Fitly

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.