InventHelp Inventor Develops Reliable & Long-Lasting Railroad Tie (CSK-171)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a durable, affordable and earth-friendly alternative to conventional wooden ties used by railways," said an inventor, from Elgin, S.C., "so I invented the C G CROSSTIE. My design could help to preserve wooded areas and it could reduce the amount of waste delivered to landfills."

The invention provides a more reliable and long-lasting design for a railroad tie. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using wooden ties that eventually split and rot. As a result, it helps to reduce the cost while extending the life of ties. It also eliminates the need to cut down large swaths of old-growth trees. The invention features an environmentally-friendly design that is easy to install and maintain so it is ideal for the railroad industry.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

