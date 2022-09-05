Blue Gem Hemp Announces Flexible Monthly Subscription
The best full-spectrum CBD company announces industry best flexible subscription
Your Wellness. Our Passion.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITES STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Gem Hemp proudly announces their flexible monthly subscription. We are all going through some rough economical times of our lives and every bit helps, says 'Rudaba Naqvi' the CEO of Blue Gem Hemp. https://bluegemhemp.com
The current global inflation is at the highest in last few decades. Blue Gem leadership wants to keep serving their customer base without breaking their bank.
Blue Gem Hemp is also leading the cannabis industry with their innovative extraction method and the medicinal hemp extract.
What is full-spectrum hemp or CBD extract, you may ask?
Well that depends on who you ask. The herbalists and botanist have a slightly different take on the term "full-spectrum" than their Western medicine counterparts. Full-spectrum means the complete, unfiltered hemp (cannabis sativa) extract that contains the complete profile of phytonutrients found in the chemovar it is extracted from.
The cannabis plant is found to naturally contain more than 400 different phytonutrients also known as phytocannabinoids. Now keep in mind this calculation is based off many different varieties of cannabis plant, and not just a single cultivar or chemovar.
Hemp, also a species of cannabis sativa which was removed from the Schedule I drug list by the 2018 Federal Farm bill, making it legally grown crop in the Unites States. Hemp naturally contains a lower concentration of the psychotropic molecule known as THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). The Federal Farm Bill of 2018 makes it legal to grow cannabis sativa that contains less than 0.3% of THC on dry weight.
Some of the most studied Phytocannabinoids are CBDA, CBGA, THCA, THCVA, and the list goes on. A full-spectrum hemp or better known as CBD extract has array of the molecules and not just a single molecule (CBD). All of these molecules have compelling scientific evidence to be beneficial to holistic health and wellness of all vertebrates.
