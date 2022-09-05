Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Forecasted to Cross Valuation of USD 745 Mn by 2026
Allied Market Research Analyst have added a new research study on Title Elastomer Infusion Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2030 with detailed information & Key Players Such as B Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Halyard Health, Heka Healthcare, Nipro Medical Corporation (Nipro Medical Europe NV), Palex Medical SA, Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.), Pfm Medical Ag, and PROMECON GmbH.
The global elastomer infusion pump market size was valued at $534 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $745 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026. Elastomer infusion pumps are disposable medical devices that are used for administration of intravenous (IV) drugs such as antibiotics, analgesics, chemotherapy, and other medications. These devices use energy in an elastic membrane (inside the pump) to provide the force for drug delivery. In addition, it provides advantages over conventional electronic pumps in features such as portability, feasibility, and lesser scope for human errors. However, pump failure can have a significant impact on patient safety, making it required for pumps to be operated by a trained professional. The two major types of elastomer infusion pumps are continuous rate pumps, and variable rate pumps.
Impact Analysis – Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Research
Analysts at Allied Market Research constantly monitor the Elastomer Infusion Pump industry factors with impacts of current events; with this study an update of how industry players have tackled latest scenario and what key strategies have made significant difference is showcased.
Key Highlights from Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Study.
Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Elastomer Infusion Pump industry evolution and predictive analysis.
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand Elastomer Infusion Pump market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
Competition – Leading players have been studied from Elastomer Infusion Pump Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.
Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – Elastomer Infusion Pump report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Elastomer Infusion Pump Market have also been included in the study.
Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Key Players: B Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Halyard Health, Heka Healthcare, Nipro Medical Corporation (Nipro Medical Europe NV), Palex Medical SA, Pfizer Inc. (Hospira Inc.), Pfm Medical Ag, and PROMECON GmbH.
Elastomer Infusion Pump Market by Product: Continuous Rate Pumps, Variable Rate Pumps
Elastomer Infusion Pump Market by Application: Pain Management, Infection Management, Chemotherapy, and Others
Elastomer Infusion Pump Market by End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Care, and Home Care
Introduction about Elastomer Infusion Pump Market
Elastomer Infusion Pump Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)
Elastomer Infusion Pump Market by Application/End Users
Elastomer Infusion Pump Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications
Global Elastomer Infusion Pump Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)
Elastomer Infusion Pump Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Elastomer Infusion Pump (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Elastomer Infusion Pump Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
……..and view more in complete table of Contents
