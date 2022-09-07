Submit Release
Vesta Equity Launches an Industry First Solution Enabling Homeowners to Walk Away From Their Mortgage Debt-Free

Innovating home equity financing by empowering homeowners & investors with a peer-to-peer real estate platform to unlock value & replaces debt for appreciation.

Debt forces people into financial servitude. We free them of this burden & provide investors access to home equity investment (HEI) opportunities that are traditionally locked down by institutions.”
— Imran Rahaman - COO and Co-Founder
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vesta Equity, an innovator at the intersection of financial services, real estate, and blockchain is announcing the launch of their ground-breaking mortgage exit solution. This new feature will be accessible to all homeowners through Vesta Equity’s global real estate platform. Vesta Equity is the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for real estate-backed tokenized assets that allows homeowners to easily leverage and sell a portion of home equity while simultaneously providing direct investor access to residential real estate.

Vesta Equity’s mortgage exit solution allows homeowners to scrap their mortgage and never worry again about debt and costly monthly payments. Even in low interest rate environments, the compounding impact of interest results in significant payouts to banks over the term of a loan. As we now step into a cycle of rising interest rates, even more homeowners are going to be forced into higher costs of living. They will be scraping by, not living life to its potential, or saving for their future.

With Vesta Equity's mortgage exit solution, homeowners with a primary mortgage or existing liens can designate a minimum dollar amount required to pay them off. During the listing process, homeowners simply present the documents indicating the total dollar amount due to the lender - such as a payoff letter. These are then validated by Vesta Equity and its title partners. Homeowners can also include closing costs as part of the minimum target. Investor funds that are committed to the listing are held securely in escrow until the listing reaches its target. At this point, funds are used to execute the payoff and reconveyance of title. In addition to the minimum, homeowners can also opt to sell more equity. These additional funds will be transferred directly to the homeowner’s wallet once the property has been secured. This allows homeowners to sell enough equity to become mortgage-free while accessing more equity for cash to pursue their life’s ambitions and financial goals.

"We liberate capital," said Michael Carpentier, CEO and Co-Founder of Vesta Equity. "With today's feature launch, we are an example of a company using blockchain for what it was designed: remove friction from traditional exchange of value systems, to drive financial freedom, and prosperity for homeowners and investors everywhere."

“Imagine no mortgage on your home while still retaining full residential rights,” said Imran Rahaman, COO and Co-Founder of Vesta Equity Inc. “Debt forces people into financial servitude and our solution frees them of this burden while allowing investors unencumbered access to a wealth of home equity investment (HEI) opportunities that traditionally have been locked down and controlled by a host of intermediaries.”

For more information on Vesta Equity and their home equity marketplace, please visit: https://www.vestaequity.net. Click the link sign up as a property owner and access the equity in your home click here. Click the link to sign up as a property investor to build a portfolio of real estate assets.

Hedge against economic uncertainty and invest in real estate as easy as it is to buy stocks:

