Global Breast Cancer Drugs Market Growth Trajectory

The Business Research Company’s Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Breast Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022”, the breast cancer drugs market is expected to grow from $28.45 billion in 2021 to $31.58 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global breast cancer drug market size is expected to reach $45.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is driving the breast cancer drugs market.

Key Trends In The Breast Cancer Drugs Market

Manufacturers of breast cancer drugs are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business.

Overview Of The Breast Cancer Drugs Market

The breast cancer drugs market consists of sales of breast cancer drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs used in chemotherapy, surgery and radio therapy for treating breast cancer.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Metastatic Breast Cancer, Triple Negative Breast Cancer, Others (Ductal Carcinoma Insitu, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, Inflammatory Breast Cancer, Breast Cancer During Pregnancy, Others)

• By Drug Type: HER2 Inhibitors, Mitotic Inhibitors, Anti-Metabolites, Aromatase Inhibitors, Hormonal Receptors

• By End-User: Ambulatory, Hospitals, Clinics, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

• By Geography: The global breast cancer drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation, Biocon, Merck & Co. Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Janssen Global services LLC and MacroGenics Inc.

