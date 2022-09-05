Governor Newsom Proclaims Labor Day 2022

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

On Labor Day, we honor the working people who fuel California’s prosperity and support the very fabric of our society.

Our state and the nation owe a deep debt to workers in a multitude of critical jobs who have sustained us through unprecedented times and are now driving our remarkable recovery. We recognize and thank the men and women who work day in and day out to meet the needs of Californians and keep our state moving forward.

California is committed to protecting and supporting our diverse and dynamic workforce. During the pandemic, our state moved swiftly to help protect workers on the job and at home. Last year, California took historic action to protect warehouse workers from unsafe production quotas, end decades-old, exploitative pay practices in the garment industry, better protect domestic workers, and ensure that workers with disabilities are paid a fair wage.

Working to expand access to good jobs and tackle income inequality, my Administration this year released a plan to dramatically expand apprenticeship programs in California, creating more opportunities for people of all backgrounds to earn as they develop valuable skills and experience for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

California is committed to building an economy that works for working people. This Labor Day and every day, we continue our work to expand access to good jobs, secure safe and healthy workplaces, and create new pathways for upward mobility. Together, we can deliver the promise of Labor Day for all hardworking Californians and their families.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 5, 2022, as Labor Day.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 2nd day of September 2022.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State