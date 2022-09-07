High-Utility Health and Wellness Token Launches on Coinsbit

NSUR Coin is launching on one of the top exchanges, CoinsBit.

NEVADA, NEVADA, USA, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a successful year and big partnership announcements with Dollar Store , Revital U and Veterans for Healing Global, NSUR Coin is launching on the premiere European exchange Coinsbit.NSUR Coin deposits will be available on CoinsBit from 5th September 2022 and trading will start on 6th September 2022. To celebrate this launch, NSUR has announced a $2000 giveaway for new users.NSUR Coin was built on the Binance Smart Chain and minted with 200 billion tokens. The token powers NSUR, a health and wellness marketplace and protected platform.“NSUR Coin was created to have real-world utility from day one. Many tokens have launched without utility, but NSUR Coin goes against this trend,” stated Mark Peters, Founder and CEO of NSUR Inc.Mark continued, “Not only utility but we are going above and beyond for our customer with protection and rewards. In the last year, we’ve rewarded our community with more than 1.5 billion NSUR Coin and we’ll continue to do so.”NSUR Coin holders can use their tokens on the health and wellness marketplace to buy health and wellness goods and services. A recent partnership with Dollarstore enabled access to thousands of additional products for holders. Currently, NSUR has more than 200,000 users signed up on its platform.NSUR has been launching products to bring more utility to NSUR Coin, such as marketplace, Dollarstore support and NSURx. NSUR has successfully launched their own prescription discount card called “NSURx”. NSURx is a prescription benefits card that not only saves people money off their prescriptions but also rewards (Available in the USA) you with NSUR Coin. People can download it for free and use it at over 35k+ pharmacies across the US to get up to 80% off the cost of their prescriptions and their reward tokens.”While building a web 3 health and wellness company we also want to actively contribute to the welfare of society. During the recent outburst of COVID - 19 and scarcity of PCR tests, NSUR offered up to 6 no-cost PCR tests to its users to help the community. NSUR will continue to identify opportunities both locally and internationally that it can assist and make a positive difference with its comprehensive health and wellness utility token.” stated Randy Case, CMO of NSUR Inc.ABOUT NSURNSUR is a high-utility and reward-driven health and wellness-focused platform powered by NSUR Coin. NSUR Coin is a high-utility, digital reward token that is used to facilitate transactions within the NSUR ecosystem. NSUR is expanding the ecosystem of utilities, starting with NSUR’s Merchant Network, a vetted network of trustworthy retailers who accept NSUR Coin in exchange for their health and wellness goods and services.For more information:Blog: https://blog.nsurcoin.com/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/nsurcoin Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NSURcoin Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nsurcoin/ Telegram: https://t.me/NSURco Discord: https://discord.gg/NxH82vGYyd