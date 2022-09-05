Metal Packaging Market is Predicted to Grow at a Noteworthy Speed | Here’s Why
Metal Packaging Market by Material
Expanding popularity of luxury products in metal packaging such as cookies, coffee, tea, and other items results in the increase in use of metal-based packagingOREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global metal packaging market report provides an in-depth study of the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the current market scenario. The metal packaging market report also focuses on the subjective aspect of the industry. Furthermore, the study takes in the key findings, in regards to market overview and investment opportunities. At the same time, the report also encompasses the competitive landscape including comprehensive profiles of the major frontrunners in the industry. The leading players are considered based on their revenue size, product portfolio, market share, key marketing stratagems, and overall contribution to the market growth.
Advances in packaging technology and large demand for canned food drive the growth of the global metal packaging market. However, environment-related issues pertaining to steel mining and increased material cost hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the expanding popularity of luxury products in metal packaging such as cookies, coffee, tea, and other items results in the increase in use of metal-based packaging. This factor presents new opportunities in the coming years.
COVID-19 impact analysis:
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The metal packaging market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the metal packaging market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the metal packaging market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.
The steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage in lightweight metal packaging for food and beverage cans along with paints, aerosols, closures, and promotional packaging. However, the aluminum segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The adoption of aluminum, especially in the beverage sector, has heavily fueled the growth of the segment.
Some ruling enterprises in the global metal packaging market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global metal packaging industry include Amcor Plc., Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corporation, CPMC Holdings Ltd., Crown Holdings, Inc., Greif Incorporated.
The food segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global metal packaging market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Metal packaging ensures extended shelf life period for perishable food products. This trend has increased the dependency of packaged food products among consumers in the recent years. However, the personal care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. The demand for youth centric consumer products has increased the application of metal packaging in the personal care sector.
