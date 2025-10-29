Curly Hair Care & Styling Products Market CAGR 4.7% | $15,654.8 million Revenue by 2031

Based on type, the hair care segment accounted for the highest market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The curly hair care and styling products market was valued at $9,716.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $15,654.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.Request The Sample PDF of This Report @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/47920 As the market for textured hair care products expands, formulators keep coming up with efficient ways to meet the unique requirements of various hair types. Consumers with textured hair now struggle to locate reliable, popular brands that provide an effective product due to the lack of dedicated solutions. Several companies are collaborating with salons and formulators to advance production, test products, and evaluate the next generation of textured hair care products that limit the use of harsh chemicals.The manufacturers are focusing on products that can enhance natural hair properties of consumers and offer the best hair repair treatments with the recognized experts, creative partnerships, and strategic positioning in the market. Protective styles, moisturization, and targeted repair treatments are the most popular curly/textured hair care and styling products because chemical-free hair is becoming the standard and conventional products are becoming less popular.The curly haircare and styling products market growth is propelled by rise in hair health consciousness and an improved distribution network. Consumers are ready to pay more for those products that provide hair health advantages & help to avoid hair damage and hair fall. In the last few years, a trend has been seen in the use of hairstyle products to look good and keep a decent appearance. The curly haircare and styling products market has witnessed significant growth due to an increase in the number of people from all over the world opting for curly haircare products as a precautionary measure to fight hair fall, dryness, and hair damage. Key market players seek to strengthen their position by offering high-tech goods and developing a strong distribution channel network that is projected to fuel the market growth. The creation of products is aimed at fostering market expansion. The creation of products is aimed at fostering market expansion.Curly hair care and styling products are increasingly adopted in recent years, owing to rise in young demography, incremental disposable income, and increase in consciousness of personal care and desire to develop & maintain strong identity and self-image. In addition, surge in awareness among Asian consumers regarding physical appearance and rise in demand for personalized products & services have boosted the curly hair care and styling products market demand. Moreover, various multinational brands such as L'Oréal S.A. and Lakme, have entered countries such as India, the UK, and the U.S., and are focusing on increasing their customer base through their respective pricing strategies and by providing high-quality products to consumers.An upsurge in curly hair care and styling products market trends for organic and natural products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Moreover, support from the government to cosmetic enterprises for local expansion is expected to boost the growth of the market during the curly hair care and styling products market forecast. Furthermore, male curly hair care products are being increasingly adopted among urban men in the Asia-Pacific, which is driving the curly hair care and styling products industry. Moreover, male consumers majorly belong to millennial and generation X, from middle-upper classes where the penetration of smartphones and internet is higher, thus the online shopping pattern has become a new normal. Furthermore, improvement in lifestyle and rise in fashion consciousness among men in Asia-Pacific have significantly contributed toward the growth of the global curly hair care and styling products market.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/47920 The curly hair care and styling products market is segmented into type, sales channel, hair type, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into hair care and styling. By sales channel, it is bifurcated into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, E-commerce, and others.On the basis of hair type, it is segregated into wavy, classic curls, and coils & afros. By region, the market is divided by Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The market players profiled in this report are Devacurl, Sheamoisture, Ouidad, Curlsmith, Carols' Daughter, Mizani, Cantu, Miss Jessie's, Curls, and Aussie.Key findings of the studyThe curly hair care and styling products market was valued at $9,716.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $15,654.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.Based on type, the hair care segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2022 to 2031.Based on sales channel, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest curly hair care and styling products market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.89% from 2022 to 2031.Based on hair type segment, coils & afros segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.16% from 2022 to 2031.

