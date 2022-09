Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size & Share to Reach Approximately USD 610.1 Billion By 2028

Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Global Automotive Aftermarket Market

The automotive aftermarket industry is expected to reach $403.6 bn by 2020 up from $610.1 bn, growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2021 and 2028

The global Automotive Aftermarket Market was valued at US$ 403.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 610.1 billion by 2028. while growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028." — Zion Market Research

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The report covers forecast and analysis for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Industry along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry on a global level.Market SizeAccording to the Report, Automotive Aftermarket Industry accounted for USD 403.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 610.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2021 and 2028. This report offers comprehensive coverage of the global Automotive Aftermarket Industry along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's five forces model for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. Europe and the Asia Pacific are emerging markets for the automotive aftermarket. Considerable growth in the high-quality brand, reducing engineering costs, and modular architecture are the factors that are anticipated to expand the market globally. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market.Market SegmentationThe study provides a decisive view of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry by segmenting the market based on type and region. All these segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2028. Based on application, the Automotive Aftermarket Industry can be segmented into replacement parts and accessories. This report also includes the current and forecast demand for the region of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe automotive and transportation industries' unit of measurement is among the foremost susceptible to the continuing COVID-19 incidence, which the unit of measurement presently experiencing unequaled uncertainty. COVID-19 is expected to have a big impact on the industry's give chain and production. The industry's main concern has shifted from disruptions in China's give chain to a general return by demand for its merchandise offered aftermarket. With, all non-essential services pack up, demand for business vehicle parts is expected to plunge.Furthermore, changes in consumer purchasing behavior because of the pandemic's uncertainty could have a significant impact on the industry's near-term growth. Meanwhile, the aftermarket players have already been affected by a liquidity shortage and cash crunch. Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape3M CompanyContinental AGCooper Tire & Rubber CompanyDelphi Automotive PLC, Denso CorporationFederal-Mogul CorporationHELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.,Robert Bosch GmbHValeo GroupZF Friedrichshafen AGThe leading industry participants. Technological propagation and improved investments in R&D activities by manufacturers and associations are projected to drive industry growth. Technological propagation and improved investments in R&D activities by manufacturers and associations are projected to drive industry growth.By Replacement PartTiresFiltersBody PartsTurbochargersBatteryBrake PartsLighting & Electronic componentsWheelsExhaust ComponentsOthersBy Distribution ChannelLocal ShopsOEMsAuthorized Service CentresRepair ShopsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & AfricaInquire more about this report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/automotive-aftermarket Table Of ContentChapter No. 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.1.1. Purpose of the Report1.1.2. USP & Key Offerings1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Target Audience1.4. Report ScopeChapter No. 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings2.1.1. Top Investment Pockets2.1.1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Replacement Parts2.1.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region2.2. Market Snapshot2.3. Global Automotive Aftermarket Market, 2016 – 2028 (USD)2.4. Insights from Primary RespondentsChapter No. 3 COVID 19 Impact Analysis3.1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 