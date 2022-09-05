Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Size & Share to Reach Approximately USD 610.1 Billion By 2028
The automotive aftermarket industry is expected to reach $403.6 bn by 2020 up from $610.1 bn, growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2021 and 2028
The global Automotive Aftermarket Market was valued at US$ 403.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to generate a revenue of US$ 610.1 billion by 2028. while growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report covers forecast and analysis for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Global Automotive Aftermarket Market Industry along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry on a global level.
Market Size
According to the Report, Automotive Aftermarket Industry accounted for USD 403.6 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 610.1 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 5.7% between 2021 and 2028.
The report covers forecast and analysis for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data from 2016 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Automotive Aftermarket Industry on a global level.
This report offers comprehensive coverage of the global Automotive Aftermarket Industry along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the Automotive Aftermarket Industry has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared by using data sourced from in-house databases, and secondary and primary research teams of industry experts. Research analysts and consultants cooperate with leading companies of the concerned domain to verify every value of data that exists in this report.
Europe and the Asia Pacific are emerging markets for the automotive aftermarket. Considerable growth in the high-quality brand, reducing engineering costs, and modular architecture are the factors that are anticipated to expand the market globally. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market.
Market Segmentation
The study provides a decisive view of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry by segmenting the market based on type and region. All these segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2016 to 2028. Based on application, the Automotive Aftermarket Industry can be segmented into replacement parts and accessories. This report also includes the current and forecast demand for the region of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The automotive and transportation industries' unit of measurement is among the foremost susceptible to the continuing COVID-19 incidence, which the unit of measurement presently experiencing unequaled uncertainty. COVID-19 is expected to have a big impact on the industry's give chain and production. The industry's main concern has shifted from disruptions in China's give chain to a general return by demand for its merchandise offered aftermarket. With, all non-essential services pack up, demand for business vehicle parts is expected to plunge.
Furthermore, changes in consumer purchasing behavior because of the pandemic's uncertainty could have a significant impact on the industry's near-term growth. Meanwhile, the aftermarket players have already been affected by a liquidity shortage and cash crunch.
Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape
3M Company
Continental AG
Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation
Federal-Mogul Corporation
HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.,
Robert Bosch GmbH
Valeo Group
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
The leading industry participants. Technological propagation and improved investments in R&D activities by manufacturers and associations are projected to drive industry growth.
By Replacement Part
Tires
Filters
Body Parts
Turbochargers
Battery
Brake Parts
Lighting & Electronic components
Wheels
Exhaust Components
Others
By Distribution Channel
Local Shops
OEMs
Authorized Service Centres
Repair Shops
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
