Global Gene Therapy R&D Market Worth US$ 22,685.70 million by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Global Gene Therapy R&D Market Outlook

Visiongain's lead analyst says: ‘The global gene therapy R&D market was valued at US$1,287.43 million in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$6,031.19 million in 2026 from its previous value of US$1,659.71 million in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide Gene Therapy R&D market will reach US$ 22,685.70 million in 2031'.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Gene Therapy R&D Market

While the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all bio-pharmaceutical companies, many CGT companies have been hit especially hard due to their complex manufacturing and distribution model, as well as their funding model. The actions taken by businesses will be important for today's CGT patients as well as those that would profit from the next wave of innovation pursued by CGT companies. The COVID-19 crisis has wreaked havoc on the CGT industry's manufacturing and supply of treatments, as well as science and clinical growth and commercial operations. Some CGT businesses have escaped relatively unscathed as a result of the COVID-19 impact, which has been more serious in some countries compared to others. However, since the supply chains that aid in the manufacturing of CGTs are complex, & heavily controlled, CGT companies have found themselves particularly vulnerable to disruptions in areas where the novel coronavirus has been prevalent. The first phase in the manufacturing process, cell collection, has been a major source of disruption for businesses. Many apheresis centres have shut down in order to protect healthcare professionals (HCPs) and cell donors from the novel coronavirus, and since their staff has been reassigned to deal with the health crisis. Furthermore, since the material collected is both time and temperature sensitive, closed borders, decreased air traffic, and delayed flights have jeopardised its viability.

Robust Gene Therapy Pipeline to Boost Growth

Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) are increasingly moving from the theory to the clinic, owing to the fact that they target particular disease rather than the limited targets of small-molecule therapies. Since cell and gene therapies target genes and cells to alter the way tissues function, this precision is possible. Both methods of therapy aim to introduce healthy cells or correct genetic defects in patients. Cancer is the target of nearly half of all cell & gene therapies in clinical trials. CAR-T therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptors), which combines cell & gene therapy , is one promising cancer treatment. CAR-T therapy takes a patient's immune cells and modifies their DNA to make them respond against cancer cells. The patient's immune system is then reintroduced, allowing immune system to battle the cancer. The FDA has already given its approval to two CAR-T therapies. When no other treatment options were working, these therapies benefited some cancer patients. With further research activities, these therapies may become more widely available & capable of treating a wider variety of cancers.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global Gene Therapy R&D market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall Gene Therapy R&D market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall Gene Therapy R&D market ?

? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world Gene Therapy R&D?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent Gene Therapy R&D currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world Gene Therapy R&D market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global Gene Therapy R&D market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Discover sales predictions for the global Gene Therapy R&D market and submarkets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 3 segmentations of the Gene Therapy R&D market, with forecasts for 9 Diseases, 2 Vectors, 3 Techniques each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analysed in the market?

Astellas Pharma Inc.

American Gene Technologies

Applied Genetic

Bayer

Benitec BioPharma

Biogen

Bluebird Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

Calimmune, Inc. (CSL Behiring)

Cellectis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenSight Biologics

Gilead Lifesciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics

Oxford Biomedica

Pfizer, Inc.

REGENXBIO Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Spark Therapeutics (Subsidiary of Roche)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Transgene

UniQure B. V.

Voyager Therapeutics

