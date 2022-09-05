Vivitality Announces An Effective And Non-Invasive Treatment For Cellulitis

Vivitality has announced a non-invasive and effective treatment for cellulitis that can provide relief to millions of people affected by the condition.

Vivitality, the company known for its relentless research to find and make available the most comprehensive lineup of products and services to help people achieve optimal health, is offering an effective treatment for cellulitis. The cellulite treatment involves creating a holistic program based on the physiology, limitations, and lifestyle of patients.

“Cellulite is a condition that affects more than 93 percent of women at some stage in life,” says the spokesperson for Vivitality. “At the moment, most treatments for cellulite fail to give permanent results because of all the misleading information on social media and because most clinics and practitioners focus their treatment on just part of the problem but not the whole situation. At Vivitality, we focus on the four key areas to deliver effective and permanent results."

Cellulite is a multifactorial chronic condition characterized by the development of chronic inflammation. Diet is often the key reason for chronic inflammation. Many people follow an inflammatory diet, poor in omega 3.

When the body has Omega-3 deficiency and is rich in Omega 6, it develops inflammation leading to the first stage of cellulite. It then starts affecting the circulatory system, lymphatic system, and gut.

According to the experts at Vivitality, at this stage, women develop toxicity that can impact their skin, most of all on the legs. The excess of toxins in the system induces the production of fibrosis at the subcutaneous level, giving that lumpy appearance characteristic of cellulite. Finally, fibrosis affects the elastic fibers that connect the skin to the muscle causing a dimpled appearance.

For those asking, ‘Can I get rid of cellulite?’, Vivitality is the answer.

Most clinics focus their treatment on trying to reduce fat or breaking the fibrotic tissue, but that’s not the right approach to treating cellulitis. Vivitality offers the best cellulite treatment that’s ideal for all those who want to get treated for the condition professionally. At Vivitality, the treatment for cellulitis begins with the extraction of a percentage of body fat from the waist, hip, and thigh with medical-grade precision. This step helps determine the patient’s risk level for chronic cellulitis.

The clinic then analyzes the patient’s metabolism, lifestyle, and nutrition preferences to determine the factors preventing them from improving their fitness and health.

The health experts at Vivitality then craft a holistic program based on the patient’s physiology, limitations, and lifestyle.

